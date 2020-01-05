Landon Hall scored 20 points to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 58-52 win over Hancock County in the 3rd Region All 'A' Classic semifinals on Saturday in Brownsville.
Kevin Foster added 12 points for Trinity (6-8), which outscored the Hornets 27-6 in the decisive third quarter.
The Raiders return to action in the All 'A' regional title game Tuesday night against Owensboro Catholic.
Kaleb Keown posted 15 points for Hancock County (4-7), with Cole Dixon chipping in 12 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7-10-27-14 -- 58
HANCOCK COUNTY 10-18-6-18 -- 52
Whitesville Trinity (58) -- Hall 20, Foster 12, Wathen 7, Dickens 6, Edge 6, Howard 2, Boarman 2, Huff 2, N. Goetz 1.
Hancock County (52) -- Keown 15, Dixon 12, Elder 8, Reeves 8, Powers 4, Ferry 3, Ogle 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 83, EDMONSON COUNTY 58
Brian Griffith scored 20 points as the Aces rolled to a win in the 3rd Region All 'A' Classic semifinals in Brownsville.
Drew Hartz added 19 points with four made 3-pointers, Ji Webb recorded 16 points, and Gray Weaver added 15 points for Catholic (8-5), which faces Whitesville Trinity in Tuesday's All 'A' region title game.
Mason Pierce scored 16 points for Edmonson County (3-10), and Dalton Decker added 12.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-13-29-22 -- 83
EDMONSON COUNTY 13-14-17-14 -- 58
Owensboro Catholic (83) -- Griffith 20, Hartz 19, Webb 16, Weaver 15, Riney 4, Mundy 4, Scales 3, McFarland 2.
Edmonson County (58) -- Pierce 16, Decker 12, Wilson 8, Rose 6, Clemmons 5, Booker 4, Taylor 3, Johnson 2.
OHIO COUNTY 86, LEXINGTON LAFAYETTE 84
Elijah Decker scored 25 points to help the Eagles capture an overtime victory at the City of Middletown Holiday Classic.
Grant Tichenor added 17 points for Ohio County (12-2), which also got 14 points from Shane Frady. Tripp Manning scored 12 points and dished 17 assists, with Hunter Pharis chipping in 12 points.
Ray Surratt paced Lafayette (4-10) with 25 points.
LAFAYETTE 17-22-22-15-8 -- 84
OHIO COUNTY 23-18-17-18-10 -- 86
Lafayette (84) -- Surratt 25, Nelson 17, Stanfield 13, Huynh 12, Napier 11, Hunt 3, Perkins 3.
Ohio County (86) -- Decker 25, Tichenor 17, Frady 14, Manning 12, Pharis 12, Renfrow 3, Culbertson 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 67, GRAYSON COUNTY 46
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 21 points and knocked down five 3-pointers to lift the Fighting Tigers to a win in Leitchfield.
Justin Shrewsberry finished with 18 points for Breckinridge County (8-3), which also got 17 points from Brock Lucas.
Keegan Sharp's 18 points led Grayson County (4-9).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 17-22-11-17 -- 67
GRAYSON COUNTY 12-9-16-9 -- 46
Breckinridge County (67) -- Mitchell 21, Shrewsberry 18, B. Lucas 17, Irwin 4, Seeger 3, E. Lucas 2, Morris 2.
Grayson County (46) -- Sharp 18, Shartzer 7, M. Hornbeck 6, Johnson 5, Tomes 4, Horn 2, Childress 2, McCrady 2, N. Hornbeck 2.
GIRLS
HANCOCK COUNTY 55, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 45
Karmin Riley scored 16 points and Bailey Poole recorded 15 points to lead the Lady Hornets in the 3rd Region All 'A' Classic semifinals in Brownsville.
Kiera Duncan chipped in 10 points for Hancock County (5-8), which advances to face Owensboro Catholic for the All 'A' region title on Monday.
Cassidy Morris poured in a game-best 30 points for Trinity (7-5).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 5-17-14-9 -- 45
HANCOCK COUNTY 9-12-15-19 -- 55
Whitesville Trinity (45) -- Morris 30, Aull 9, Hibbit 2, Graham 2, Hatfield 2.
Hancock County (55) -- K. Riley 16, Poole 15, Duncan 10, Roberts 5, Kratzer 4, House 3, H. Riley 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 55, EDMONSON COUNTY 35
Spencer Harvey and Hannah McKay scored 18 points apiece in the Lady Aces' 3rd Region All 'A' Classic semifinal victory in Brownsville.
McKay added five rebounds, Harvey swiped four steals, and Ally Maggard dished seven assists for Catholic (11-5), which faces Hancock County for the All 'A' region title Monday night.
Macie McCombs scored 14 points for Edmonson County (6-7). Emma Rose Vincent posted 12 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 2-19-11-23 -- 55
EDMONSON COUNTY 9-5-9-12 -- 35
Owensboro Catholic (55) -- Harvey 18, McKay 18, Head 8, Conkright 2, L. Keelin 2, Reid 2, Riney 2, Henning 1, Hayden 1, Maggard 1.
Edmonson County (35) -- McCombs 14, E. Vincent 12, Lindsey 3, L. Vincent 3, Ballance 1, Harrison 1, Wolf 1.
APOLLO 63,MEADE COUNTY 60
Addison Carter scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the E-Gals were victorious at home.
Amber Dunn added 12 points with 14 boards for Apollo (8-4). Kassidy Daugherty posted 12 points, and Zoe Floyd finished with 11 points.
Kendall Wingler poured in 39 points to lead Meade County (7-5).
MEADE COUNTY 16-12-15-17 -- 60
APOLLO 19-13-21-10 -- 63
Meade County (60) -- Wingler 39, Clanton 6, Babb 5, Hardesty 5, Gallimore 3, Bradley 2.
Apollo (63) -- Carter 14, Dunn 12, Daugherty 12, Floyd 11, Sanders 9, Beatty 3, Curry 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 38, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 35
Hailee Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a win in Hopkinsville.
Makena Rush-Owen hauled in 14 rebounds for McLean County (7-6), with Hannah Hampton snagging 10 boards.
Lily Hendricks scored 12 points for UHA (4-7). Meghan Adams chipped in 11 points.
McLEAN COUNTY 13-4-8-13 -- 38
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 6-13-8-8 -- 35
McLean County (38) -- Johnson 15, McMahon 8, Rush-Owen 7, Patterson 4, Burrough 2, Hampton 2.
University Heights (35) -- Hendricks 12, Adams 11, Dailey 5, Miller 4, Rager 3.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 63, HOPKINS COUNTYCENTRAL 25
Grace Hauslein finished with 13 points as the Lady Mustangs rolled in Greenville.
Elisabeth Joines added 12 points for Muhlenberg County (11-4), with Sarah-Cate Boggess tacking on 11 points.
Hopkins County Central fell to 3-6.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 6-9-5-5 -- 25
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 29-18-14-2 -- 63
Hopkins County Central (25) -- Peyton 8, Hollis 5, Fritz 4, Grigg 4, Caldwell 2, Jones 2.
Muhlenberg County (63) -- Hauslein 13, E. Joines 12, Boggess 11, Armour 9, Noffsinger 7, Lynn 5, Browning 2, Combs 2, R. Joines 2.
UNION COUNTY 49,OHIO COUNTY 41
Rain Embry scored 12 points as the Lady Eagles fell in Hartford.
Ohio County slipped to 7-5.
Katelyn Hagan finished with 15 points for the Bravettes (7-5).
UNION COUNTY 5-11-15-18 -- 49
OHIO COUNTY 14-11-9-7 -- 41
Union County (49) -- Hagan 15, Beaven 8, Mo. Morris 9, Ma. Morris 8, Roberson 7, Gentry 2.
Ohio County (41) -- Embry 12, Vanover 9, Bullock 6, Probus 5, Gaddis 5, Sandefur 4.
