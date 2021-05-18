A pair of No. 1 seeds advanced to the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament finals before rain halted competition Monday night at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
Owensboro junior Dylan Mather and Owensboro Catholic eighth-grader Ella Cason both moved on to Tuesday’s championship matches, but neither knows who they’ll face — with the weather putting a pause on the other semifinals. Action will resume Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. with the completion of the semifinal round, followed by region championship matches.
Mather advanced out of the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Butler County’s Andrew Gill before capturing a 6-2, 6-3 win over fourth-seeded Maxton Cummings from Grayson County.
“I just had to stick with the game that works for me,” said Mather, who awaits the winner between No. 2 seed Tucker Bradley from Meade County and fifth-seeded Owen Brown from Grayson County. “My serve’s been working for me really well today — opening up the court with that first shot and closing in on the net. I feel like I got most of my points that way.”
Heading into Monday, staying mentally focused had been a top priority for Mather.
“I did great with that today,” he said. “I was looking down more at the court instead of looking up at my surroundings. ... Just focusing on each point at a time.”
Meanwhile, Cason claimed a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Apollo’s Anna Hyland before taking a 6-0, 6-0 win against Grayson County’s Izzie Weedman in the semifinals.
“I felt like I played great today,” said Cason, who is competing in her first regional tournament. “The girls I played were fun to play with, especially with their sportsmanship. They were very nice, and I felt like I had a great game today. It was a very nice experience.
“I calmed myself down and I made sure I wasn’t over-hitting anything, making sure I was playing smart and placing balls well.”
Cason will face the winner between second-seeded Charly Hayden from Daviess County and No. 3 seed Mia Lampert from Apollo.
“I know it’s going to be a difficult road tomorrow, but I’m excited to find out who I’ll play,” Cason said.
Other semifinal matchups that were halted in progress included No. 1 boys’ doubles duo Peyton Johnston-Clay Dupin from Meade County taking on Catholic’s Brett Conder-Tucker Ray and Muhlenberg County’s James Soderling-Heath Embry facing second-seeded Graham Sandefur-Camden Clark from DC.
Johnston-Dupin topped Butler County’s Carson Miller-Brody Hunt 6-1, 6-0 in the quarters, along with Conder-Ray edging DC’s Andy Peeples-Frank Newton 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), Soderling-Embry beating Butler County’s Solomon Flener-Keagen Grubb 7-5, 7-5, and Sandefur-Clark eliminating Meade County’s Ethan Medley-Van Littrell 6-1, 6-4.
In girls’ doubles, Catholic’s top-seeded Emmy Moore-Sarah Kate Young is playing Apollo No. 4 seed Caitlyn Blandford-Lauren Clements in one semifinal, with Muhlenberg County’s third-seeded Sarah-Cate Boggess-Baker Hardison facing Catholic No. 2 seed Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant in the other.
Moore-Young advanced with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Hancock County’s Allea Flake-Morgan Proctor in the quarterfinals, while Blandford-Clements topped Owensboro’s Caroline Smith-Alexa Salamah 6-1, 6-2, Boggess-Hardison beat DC’s Allessa Hall-Anastasia Kolomiyets 6-2, 6-3, and Hayden-Merchant knocked off Grayson County’s Sami Woosley-Claire Elmore.
In girls’ singles, Lampert advanced to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Meade County’s Reagan Kupper, and Hayden moved on with a 6-4, 7-5 win against Catholic’s Ella Grace Buckman.
In boys’ singles quarterfinal action, Cummings defeated DC’s Parth Haria 6-0, 6-0, Brown edged DC’s third-seeded George Hulse 6-4, 6-2, and Bradley knocked off Edmonson County’s Brayden Johnson.
