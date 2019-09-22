The Owensboro Rampage high school hockey team captured its first win of the young season Saturday afternoon, and now they're looking for more.
Owensboro (1-2-1) scored four goals in the second period to earn a 4-1 win over Nashville Father Ryan at the Edge Ice Center, with each goal coming in rapid succession over the course of only about four minutes. Each goal only heightened the excitement in the stands, which were filled with Rampage supporters.
"I love it," Owensboro coach Eric Brown said of the atmosphere during games. "It's hard to follow on TV, but when you actually come to the game and see it in motion and can see the puck in play, there's no better sport, in my opinion."
Owensboro, which competes in the Kentucky High School Hockey League, is made up of players from Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic high schools, as well as Innovation Academy and even Bowling Green.
"We have a pretty good support group, mainly parents and relatives," Brown said. "We're so diverse, I'd love to see more kids, these guys' peers, come out and support them. That's what we're looking for because then that fan base becomes the seventh man out there. That's what we need a little bit more of."
Other teams within the KHSHL include Evansville, Lexington, Louisville Metro, Northern Kentucky and scholastic squads from St. Xavier and Louisville Trinity.
Though league play doesn't begin until October, Brown said, his team is using the early portion of the season to find its footing.
"It feels good," Brown said of the victory. "We had our hands full last weekend with Montgomery Bell Academy out of Nashville. They just have so many kids to choose from versus what we have to choose from, and they brought it. We played them very well, I thought (a 4-1 loss and 3-2 loss).
"This win feels good. It's not league play, but this game gets us ready for the KHSHL. We're excited about this win, for sure."
Ryan Payne finished with two goals for the Rampage on Saturday, with additional goals by Wes Bowlds and Thomas Burke. Zach Roberts dished out two assists, and Owensboro also got scoring passes from Clay Howard and Erik Whited.
Goaltender Jake Cissna was credited with 24 saves in goal.
Though the first period ended in a scoreless tie, Brown credited his squad for coming out with the focus he preached before the game.
"We came out with that intensity, but they had it too," he said. "Second period, we came out, we kept that intensity. We put four in the net, and that's what I was looking for. We lost the third period, but luckily, our goalie made some incredible saves down there. He kept us in the game, so 4-1 is a great win."
The Rampage play Father Ryan again Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the Edge Ice Center before hitting the road for three games next weekend throughout Indiana.
"I can tell you right now that Father Ryan's gonna bring it tomorrow," Brown said. "They definitely don't like the loss that they just got. so it's gonna be another intense game. We have to come out with that intensity because they're gonna come out ready to play. They want their first win, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.