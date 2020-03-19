The Owensboro Rampage won’t have an opportunity to compete for a national championship, but the team’s coaches and players aren’t letting that dampen their spirits.
After the cancellation of the national competition due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rampage officially ended their 2019-20 season with a victory — a down-to-the-wire shootout victory over top-seeded Northern Kentucky in the Kentucky High School Hockey League championship game on March 1.
And Rampage coach Eric Brown is just fine with that.
“I think ending the season on a win was a good thing,” Brown said. “For the state of Kentucky, it would’ve been nice to have gone and played at nationals, but the end of the season — the win for the state championship — meant everything.”
Brown wasn’t surprised by the outcome, either.
“I thought we had an awesome season,” he said. “I told these kids all along that I felt like we had the championship team here in Owensboro. Every practice, I pretty much pointed to the (state championship) banners from 2012 and 2016, and I told them we’re gonna hang a 2020 banner this year.
“That kind of encouragement to them is letting them know that the hard work will pay off — and it did.”
Owensboro went 8-2-2 this season, earning 18 points in the standings and finishing with the No. 2 seed for the postseason tournament. The Rampage trailed only Northern Kentucky (10-0-2, 22 points) and finished ahead of metropolitan squads Louisville (7-4-1, 15 points) and Lexington (5-6-1, 15 points).
With Northern Kentucky earning a first-round bye, Owensboro opened the postseason with a victory against last-place St. Xavier, before knocking off Louisville in the semifinals.
Pitted against the Norse with the state championship on the line, the Rampage maintained a scoreless draw through regulation and the five-minute overtime period. It wasn’t until the 10th round of the shootout that Owensboro senior Layton Pulliam scored — adding to shootout goals already posted by fellow seniors Baxter Brown and Josh Ratusny — to give the Rampage the victory.
“What a way to go out,” Eric Brown said of his three seniors. “They’ve been a tremendous asset to the team all season. They played great, but that’s what it came down to — all three seniors stepping up and getting the goals that mattered in the shootout.
“It was amazing because in all my years of hockey, I’ve never seen a shootout go that deep. That’s pretty much unheard of.”
Brown was quick to credit his goalie, junior Jake Cissna, as well.
“Our goalie made some unbelievable saves,” Brown said. “To have that many shooters and only let two goals in for the other team, that’s eight saves on 10 shots. That’s pretty remarkable.”
Now, Brown noted, the only thing left is to do is receive the banner that they’ll hang, along with state championship rings.
“They’re really excited about the rings,” he said, laughing. “They wanna show those off.”
