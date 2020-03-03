The Owensboro Rampage captured their third Kentucky high school hockey state championship with a shootout victory over defending champion Northern Kentucky on Sunday at the Ford Center in Evansville.
The second-seeded Rampage upended No. 1 seed Northern Kentucky to earn a chance to play in the national championships March 26-30 in Dallas.
Neither team scored in regulation or the five-minute sudden-death overtime period, leading to a shootout situation. Owensboro High School seniors Baxter Brown and Josh Ratusny each scored to match Northern Kentucky’s goals in the first five-man shootout, but both squads were again held off the board until round 10.
Rampage goalkeeper Jake Cissna, an Apollo High School junior, blocked a goal attempt, and OHS senior Layton Pulliam scored on a backhanded goal to give his team the victory.
REGIONAL BASKETBALL TICKETS ON SALE AT OHS
Tickets for the Owensboro High School boys’ basketball team’s first-round game in the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter are on sale to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday in the school’s athletic office.
The Red Devils play Meade County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets are $8 for chair-back seats and $6 for bleacher seats, cash or check only.
Tickets will also be on sale at the Sportscenter the day of the game. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
