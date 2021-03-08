Last year’s national tournament was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Owensboro Rampage will get another shot after winning their second consecutive Kentucky High School Hockey League state title Sunday at Edge Ice Center.
The Rampage defeated visiting Northern Kentucky. 4-1, as Owensboro became the first team to win consecutive state crowns since 2000-01.
Owensboro (15-2-1) entered the postseason as the tournament’s No. 2 seed, while the Norse (15-2-1) earned the top seed after dropping just one regular-season contest. The Rampage claimed a 5-1 win over Louisville Trinity in Saturday’s semifinals, while Northern Kentucky advanced with a 10-2 victory over Lexington. Both teams were awarded first-round byes into the six-team tournament.
The Rampage also beat the Norse in last year’s tournament final, claiming a 1-0 shootout win.
Red Devils third, DC girls fourth at indoor state meetThe Owensboro High School boys finished third, and the Daviess County girls tied for fourth to lead area teams at the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Class 3-A Indoor State Meet on Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville.
The Red Devils finished with 48 points, followed by Apollo (15th, 13 points) and Daviess County (17th, 11 points). St. Xavier claimed the boys’ title with 114 points.
Top-five finishers for the OHS boys included Reece Carroll (third in 200-meter dash, 23.74; fourth in 400, 52.76), Eli Early (fourth in 60 hurdles, 9.74), the 400 relay team of Zackary Clark, Steven Stevenson, Javius Taylor and Carroll (third, 3:40.23), Javonte McHenry (third in high jump, 6-00) and Stevenson (fourth in long jump, 19-06).
Top-five finishers for Apollo were Nicholas Szemethy (second in 800, 2:04.25) and Thomas Ashby (fourth in 3,000, 9:19.32).
DC’s top-five finisher was Brady Terry (fourth in 1,500, 4:13.81).
On the girls’ side, the Lady Panthers tallied 32 points to tie with Henderson County. Assumption captured the team title with 88 points.
Top-five finishers for DC were Kyra Rowan (second in 400, 1:00.49), Emily Rempe (second in 800, 2:27.35), the 400 relay team of Rowan, Rempe, Ainsley Taylor and Kayley Payne (fourth, 4:33.43) and the 800 relay team of Avery Heath, Katelyn Ahart, Emily Ann Roberts and Destiny Miles (third, 10:46.44).
