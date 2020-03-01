The draws for the 3rd Region Tournament are set.
On the girls’ side, action begins Monday at the Sportscenter, with 11th District winner Meade County (19-11) facing 10th District runner-up Ohio County (18-13) at 6 p.m., followed by 9th District victor Owensboro Catholic (22-10) taking on 12th District runner-up Grayson County (20-12) at 7:45.
On Tuesday, 10th District champion Muhlenberg County (21-10) faces 9th District runner-up Apollo (21-9) at 6 p.m., followed by 12th District winner Edmonson County (20-10) squaring off against 11th District runner-up Breckinridge County (20-10) at 7:45.
The semifinals are set for Friday at 6 p.m. and 7:45, with the championship game scheduled for March 8 at 3 p.m.
With such a balanced field, Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper wasn’t very concerned with first-round draws.
“You’re playing, so it doesn’t matter what the draw is,” he said. “Obviously, Apollo’s one of the best teams in our region, but you’re gonna have to beat them to win the tournament anyway.
“Everybody in the tournament has 18 to 21 wins, so I think it’s about as balanced a tournament as I’ve seen in some time. I don’t think anybody can get a great draw or a bad draw.”
Catholic coach Michael Robertson, whose Lady Aces have won the last two regional tournaments, agreed.
“I think this year is really balanced,” he said. “The tournament itself is really balanced. I think that anybody can win. All eight teams have a legitimate chance.”
On the boys’ side, competition begins Wednesday with 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (18-14) facing 12th District champ Butler County (21-9) at 6 p.m., with 11th District winner Breckinridge County (20-9) taking on 10th District runner-up McLean County (21-11) at 7:45.
On Thursday, 9th District winner Owensboro (19-10) squares off against 11th District runner-up Meade County (10-16) at 6 p.m., followed by 10th District victor Muhlenberg County (19-11) facing Grayson County (10-21) at 7:45.
The semifinals will be Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7:45, with the regional title game set for March 10 at 7 p.m.
Though there’s already a tournament favorite, according to Catholic coach Tim Riley, teams still have to go play the games.
“You’ve gotta win,” Riley said. “To me, Owensboro’s a clear favorite right now because of the way they’re playing, but that’s why you throw the balls up.”
And, Riley added, he’s glad his team wouldn’t have to face OHS until the championship game.
“The great thing about being in the 9th District is when you get here, you’re opposite the other 9th District team,” he said, with a laugh.
Red Devils coach Rod Drake started the season with a younger group that progressed as the year went along, and he’s excited to see his players step onto the floor in a regional tournament setting.
“It was a process, and everybody improved through the process,” said Drake, whose team enters as the defending 3rd Region champion. “As coaches and administrators, you gotta be patient. We’ve got a patient administration, and our coaching staff has been through it before with young groups. We went through the process, and it’s paying off.”
