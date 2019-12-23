Things just keep getting better for University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his program.
Nearing the end of his seventh season in Lexington, Stoops -- now in the stages of preparing for the Cats' New Year's Eve Belk Bowl matchup against Virginia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina -- recently constructed arguably his best-ever UK recruiting class during last week's early signing period.
"You heard me talk many times about build, select and develop," Stoops said as his 2020 recruiting class came together, "and as we get better and continue to recruit, we can be more selective and make sure we are recruiting the players that best fit the University of Kentucky and best fit our organization."
In other words: No longer are the Cats trying to make due with scraps on the recruiting trail. With the success that UK's experienced under Stoops, Kentucky's coaching staff now has its pick of the litter, so to speak.
According to the 247Sports Composite, which uses rankings from all three major recruiting services, Kentucky currently sports the No. 23 class in the nation and ninth in the Southeastern Conference. With 20 signees and one transfer in heralded quarterback Joey Gatewood from Auburn, the Cats have seemingly set themselves up nicely for the future.
And Stoops, just like UK's season, isn't done yet.
As many as four other highly-touted recruits, including Bowling Green star Vito Tisdale, will make their college decisions in the coming weeks and are, ultimately, expected to pick the Cats.
It's a vast improvement from the days when Kentucky was competing with AAC, Conference USA and MAC schools to fill out its roster. Now, the Cats are going head to head with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State, Miami and Georgia -- and winning those battles, to boot.
As life in college football goes, a program's recruiting trends typically mirror its on-field success. The two go hand-in-hand.
As Stoops has helped the Cats improve nearly every season on the gridiron since his arrival, his recruiting classes have reflected that same upward trajectory. This regular season was, perhaps, Stoops' best year in terms of coaching, which he's been able to translate into one of his best recruiting jobs at UK.
Of course, rankings and hype aren't always the best indicators of future success. As level-headed as they come, Stoops knows that -- but he's also aware of the potential he'll have coming in.
"We'll tell you in three or four years," Stoops said in his assessment of the incoming class. "That's the big thing. I could tell you I am very confident in this group. I really feel very strong about this group, both as football players and, probably more importantly, as young men and what they do away from the field and the leadership that I feel that we have within this group."
With how Stoops has been able to develop his players into winners -- after all, Kentucky is headed to its fourth bowl game in a row and now regularly puts athletes into the NFL -- it wouldn't be a surprise to see this recruiting class turn into something special.
So, as the Wildcats turn their attention to Justin Fuente's Hokies in preparation for the upcoming Belk Bowl, there has to be a sense of accomplishment within the locker room. Four bowl appearances in a row, another winning season despite a myriad of challenges and a bright future with a deep and talented recruiting class.
Things just keep getting better for the Cats.
