Josh Head scored two goals to help Owensboro High School win 4-1 at Bowling Green.
Owensboro also got goals from Andrew Saltsman and Reis Dickinson, with an assist from Hser Thaw.
The Red Devils improved to 2-1 and play again Thursday at Daviess County.
GOLFMUHLENBERG WINSQUAD MATCH
Jack Lashbrook from Owensboro High School was the medalist with a 35, but Muhlenberg County won a quad-match at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Nolan Noffsinger (37), Gavin Huff (41), Camden Harris (42) and James Soderling (44) scored for Muhlenberg County (164).
OHS had Andrew Chancellor (39), Lucas Lyons (46), James Rhineburger/Pat Hume (47) also scoring.
Apollo shot a 208 and had Isaac Crabtree (47), Tanner Klee (51), Nathan Payne (51), and Aiden Watson/Ashton Hope (57) scoring.
Owensboro Catholic shot 208 and had Will Fulkerson (49), Sam Mitchell (52), Noah Johnson (52) and Jacob Warren (55) scoring.
VOLLEYBALLEVANSVILLE CENTRAL 3, HANCOCK COUNTY 2
Evansville Central captured a five-set victory (10-25, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13) in Hawesville.
The Lady Hornets were led by Haley Smith (12 kills); Katie Blan (two aces, five kills, eight blocks); Cameron Blan (five aces, 23 assists); Emma Hurst (10 digs) and Shelby Harpenau (seven digs).
Hancock County (0-1) returns to action Tuesday against Meade County.
