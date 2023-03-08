The Owensboro Red Devils are going back to Rupp Arena.
Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Owensboro to a 63-41 victory over district nemesis Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region Boys Basketball Tournament championship game Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
With the win, the Red Devils (19-10) advance to the KHSAA Sweet 16 state tournament for the first time since 2019.
“It was a good game,” Carbon said afterward. “We just had to come out playing hard. It was a winnable game if we came out playing hard. We couldn’t go down early like we did in that second game (against Catholic). We just played hard, honestly.”
Owensboro wasted little time out of the gate, with Carbon notching 12 points as the Red Devils bolted out to a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“They were playing good defense, but I had to switch up a lot of my moves that I use,” Carbon added. “I couldn’t use them consistently, so I had to do stuff I normally don’t do to get to the basket.”
Carbon’s layup less than a minute into the second period jumpstarted a 9-2 run — fueled by five points from Jonathan Moss and capped off by another Carbon floater — that left OHS with a 31-11 advantage with 4:44 left before halftime.
A rebound and putback by Brian Griffith sparked a 10-4 close to the half for the Aces (28-6), who trimmed Owensboro’s advantage to 35-21 at intermission.
The Red Devils extended their lead to 44-27 after Carbon split a pair of foul shots with 3:21 left in the third, but Griffith scored seven points as part of Catholic’s 9-2 run — pulling the Aces to within 46-36 with 38.5 seconds left in the period.
Owensboro closed the game on an uptick, however, using a 16-5 scoring burst in the frame to seal the victory.
“We were nervous, I’m not going to lie,” OHS coach Rod Drake said, with a laugh, of Catholic’s third-quarter push. “We were a little nervous but we held on. We got some veteran ball players and we scored. Anytime you got Kenyata — I don’t think anybody can keep him from getting to the rim one-on-one.”
According to Carbon, his mindset was to simply keep his teammates focused in the second half.
“When they started making a run, I had to tell the guys, ‘Don’t think much of it, just keep playing ball, we’ll go on a run eventually,’ ” he said. “... I told the guys, ‘If we go on this run right now, I think they’ll go down.’ I think that’s what they did when we started going on a run in the fourth.”
Webb finished with 12 points, all in the second half, with 10 rebounds and five blocks for OHS, while Moss added 10 points. The Red Devils shot 48.9% from the field, including 2-of-11 from 3-point range (18.2%), and converted 17-of-26 free throws (65.4%) with 11 turnovers.
Griffith posted a team-high 18 points for Catholic, which struggled to 24.6% shooting from the floor, 2-of-18 from beyond the arc (11.1%) and 11-of-20 at the foul line (55%) with 13 turnovers.
OHS, which didn’t have its full complement of players until late in the regular season, heads into the state tournament on a five-game winning streak.
“Nobody circles the wagons like the Owensboro Red Devils do,” Drake said. “We circled the wagons. About mid-January, we had some things going on, these guys — we looked them in the eye one Sunday after we got beat by Catholic here and had a come-to-Jesus meeting, and that was it. Guys start believing, we had two or three practices where we could see it coming but we still took a couple Ls, nobody fell off, and here we are.
“That’s what I told those guys: For four years, all the chewings and all the bus rides, it comes down to this right here. They responded well this last month, they really did.”
Now, the Red Devils will get a week off before they travel to Lexington to face 16th Region champion Ashland Blazer in the first round of the state tournament March 15 — and OHS coaches and players are relishing the opportunity.
“Since I was in junior high school, the first time I went to Rupp Arena — I tell the kids all the time, this is like my trip to Disney World every once in a while,” Drake said. “It is, I love it. This is the reason why I coach, I want to get to the state tournament. I know what it does for my life and i know what it can do for these kids’ life. It can change your life in a heartbeat, who knows what could happen when you get up there?”
OWENSBORO 22 13 12 16 — 63
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 14 15 5 — 41
Owensboro (63) — Carbon 31, Webb 12, Moss 10, Powell 5, Sanders 2, Taylor 2, Rogers 1.
Owensboro Catholic (41) — Griffith 18, Beickman 9, Gray 8, T. Carrico 2, V. Carrico 2, Hopgood 2.
