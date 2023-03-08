The Owensboro Red Devils are going back to Rupp Arena.

Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Owensboro to a 63-41 victory over district nemesis Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region Boys Basketball Tournament championship game Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.

