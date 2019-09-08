Owensboro High School found its offense against a quality opponent in a 36-7 win over Owensboro Catholic on Friday.
But it was what the Red Devils already knew they had -- a stout defense -- that laid the foundation for that victory in front of a large crowd at Rash Stadium.
OHS knew it had to slow down Drew Hartz, Catholic's quarterback who'd thrown for 666 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions while making nearly 80 percent of his throws before facing the Red Devils.
The Devils also had to take away a stable of receivers who'd been getting free across the middle and down the field or working down the sidelines through Catholic's first two games.
OHS wanted to put pressure on Hartz with three linemen and a fourth playing underneath, that way it could devote eight most of the time to cover the field and take away passing lanes for Hartz to work with.
"Drew Hartz, what he does as well as anybody is if you're blitzing him, they're going to replace that with a receiver, they're going to find that, hit that," OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "We felt our gameplan was we needed to be rush three, drop eight and stay with their receivers. Our DBs did that all night except for one play. Being able to get pressure with three was huge."
An interception by Javius Taylor in the second quarter set up OHS's second touchdown. Julius Eberhart also intercepted Hartz early in the fourth quarter.
"They couldn't throw the ball backside," Eberhart said. "We read the middle, we tried to keep Drew bottled up."
Jaiden Greathouse, Yovani Sales, Kobe Skortz, Logan Carbon, London Carbon and Trace Grenier were all in the rotation up front. They were able to rotate, stay fresh and get a rush on Hartz.
"He's a great quarterback when you're going against a great quarterback you've got to put pressure on him," Greathouse said.
Hartz was sacked twice but had a lot of OHS defenders in his throwing space much of the night.
The Catholic senior finished with 162 yards on 12-of-24 passing with two interceptions and a 63-yard touchdown pass late in the game.
"When we can drop eight we can do a really good job of being in every window, also being aggressive with receivers," Fallin said. "Eberhart had an interception, Taylor had an interception, Ben Flaherty did a great job at corner, Javonte McHenry did a great job at safety, Steven Stevenson at corner, they all did a good job."
