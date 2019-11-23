For the first time since 2014, the Owensboro High School football team has advanced to the KHSAA Class 5-A playoff semifinals.
The Red Devils, behind a dominating 41-6 victory over visiting Louisville Fairdale at Rash Stadium on Friday, will move on to face Frederick Douglass next week in Lexington — with a trip to the state championship game on the line.
“It’s awesome,” said OHS coach Jay Fallin, whose team hadn’t reached the state semifinals since moving up from 4-A. “We felt like we had a good chance.
“Fairdale’s a good team, but we felt like this was our best chance within the last half a decade to have an opportunity to win this game. We didn’t really feel like we had to play over our heads to win, like we have sometimes when we got to this round in the past. We just had to play within ourselves and execute.”
And execute, the Devils did.
OHS (12-1) surrendered just 148 yards of total offense, limiting Fairdale quarterback Trey McCoy to only 7-of-30 passing for 51 yards and an interception.
According to Fallin, the Red Devils’ performance was a result of their preparation during the week.
“I’ve said it a lot, but these kids take prep seriously,” he said. “It means something to them. If you want to play well on Friday, you’ve got to prepare well Sunday through Thursday, and these guys really do that.
“Especially on the defensive side of the ball — we have a lot of seniors with veteran experience over there. They take a lot of pride in how they play, how many yards they give up and, ultimately, how many points they give up. It means a great deal to them.”
Offensively, the Red Devils were led by running back Ethan Avery, who rushed for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. The 5-foot-10 junior scored on runs of 22 and 11 yards in the first half — bookending Javius Taylor’s 2-yard scoring run — to give OHS a 21-0 advantage at halftime.
“We felt like we had some designs in the run game where we could get (Avery) past the line of scrimmage,” Fallin said. “When Ethan can get a cut and get past the line of scrimmage, he’s extremely difficult to deal with, and we were able to do that. ... We’ll have to look at the film, but from the sideline, it seems like the offensive line did a really nice job in run blocking tonight.”
Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 18-of-31 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores went to junior wideout Treyvon Tinsley, who finished with seven receptions and 114 yards.
Tinsley hauled in an 18-yard slant for a TD on Owensboro’s first drive of the second half, and he later reeled in a 55-yard scoring strike down the sideline with 1:01 left in the period that gave his team a 34-0 advantage.
Cameron Thompson’s 10-yard scoring rush provided OHS a 41-0 lead and forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 10:39 left in the game.
“The running game was good tonight, and I thought Gavin was efficient throwing the ball,” Fallin said. “He had some misses, had some drops, but when you throw the ball that many times, you’ll have some drops and some misses.
“What Gavin also did well tonight was escape the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield, connects on some passes when he flushes the pocket. When you can flush the pocket, it’s very difficult for defensive backs to cover for that long.”
The Bulldogs (11-2) finally broke into the scoring column on Mekale Buckner’s 14-yard TD run with 1:35 left.
Now, the Red Devils are looking to keep the momentum rolling into next week’s state semifinal matchup at Frederick Douglass, which defeated Southwestern 44-8 Friday night.
“It’s awesome to get the win this week,” Fallin said. “There’s something really special with practicing on Thanksgiving, when you know you’re one of the last four teams in the state still playing. I’m glad that these kids will get to experience that. Part of the playoffs is you enjoy it in the moment, but then you’ve gotta start getting ready.”
FAIRDALE0-0-0-6—6
OWENSBORO7-14-13-7—41
O-Avery 22 run (Thurman kick)
O-Taylor 2 run (Thurman kick)
O-Avery 11 run (Thurman kick)
O-Tinsley 18 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Tinsley 55 pass from Wimsatt (pass failed)
O-Thompson 10 run (Thurman kick)
F-Buckner 14 run (Alonso-Flores kick)
