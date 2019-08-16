Grayson McFarland and Hser Thaw scored one goal apiece to lift Owensboro High School to a 2-1 victory over 9th District foe Apollo on Thursday at Apollo High School.
Andrew Saltsman also dished an assist for the Red Devils (1-1).
Apollo (0-2) scored late in the game on a goal by Jacob Gillim, with the assist from Wah Htoo.
The Eagles return to action Saturday at Meade County, while OHS plays again Monday at Bowling Green.
DAVIESS COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
Hunter Clark and Neh Reh scored two goals apiece to guide the Panthers to a season-opening win at Deer Park.
Hayden Boswell added a goal and two assists for DC, which also got goals from Declan Armistead and Jacob Boling.
The Aces slipped to 1-1.
DC plays again Saturday at Hopkinsville, while Catholic takes on Christian County at home.
BOYS' GOLFCATHOLIC WINS ALL 'A' REGION
Owensboro Catholic fired a team score of 165 to win the All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
The Aces edged Edmonson County (185), Whitesville Trinity (205) and Hancock County (216) in the victory.
Scorers for Catholic were Reece Higdon (38), Jakob Wellman (39), JT Payne (43) and Noah Johnson (45).
Contributions for Trinity came from Landon Huff (50), Blake McBrayer (50), Brady McBrayer (51) and Aaron Howard (57).
Hancock County scorers included Conner Napier (45), Tristen Muffett (54), Max Gray (56) and Jordan Payne (56).
GIRLS' SOCCERMUHLENBERG CO. 8, McLEAN COUNTY 0
Brooklyn Whitehouse scored four goals to lead the Lady Mustangs to a district victory in Greenville.
Rilen Gettings added two goals with an assist, while Kyley Byrd and Kendall Piper each had one goal with an assist. Abby Dukes had two assists for Muhlenberg County (2-0).
Byrd also made two saves in goal, and Riley Hafley made a save in the shut-out win.
McLean County fell to 1-1.
LYON COUNTY 6, OWENSBORO 5
The Lady Devils got goals from Ella Bratcher, JaNyiah Wimberly, Abby Beck, Evie Pierson and Abby Warren during a match in Eddyville.
OHS (0-2) also got assists from Hadley Duvall, Maddie Clouse, Pierson and Rylee Cox.
The Lady Devils play again Tuesday when they host Apollo at Shifley Park.
TUESDAY'S RESULTMUHLENBERG CO. 6, CRITTENDEN COUNTY 1
Filippa Kingdon and Gettings scored two goals apiece in a win in Marion.
Dukes chipped in a goal with two assists, Whitehouse scored once, and Gettings also finished with an assist.
Byrd made five saves in goal.
