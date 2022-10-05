It was a tough and physical matchup Tuesday night, but the Owensboro High School boys soccer team came away with a 2-1 victory against Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 9th District Tournament at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
With the win, the Red Devils (9-7-3) advance to face Daviess County for the district title Thursday at 7 p.m.
However, the victory didn’t come easily.
“I thought we played hard, I thought we fought well,” said OHS coach Ryan Haley, whose team was limited to one substitute because of injuries. “I thought our guys fought very hard.
“They have two guys (Austin Martin and Brody Martin) that are really elusive and dangerous, so we wanted to do our best job to keep the lead rather than try to score more. It was more of a choice. Luckily, it worked out. But they had their chances. I’m not at total ease right now, but I think the second half, we gave away our flanks and had to play more direct due to our personnel on the field and our position. Catholic is a good side. Their players fight really hard, they do an exceptional job.”
Owensboro Catholic (8-7-3) notched the game’s opening goal when Brody Martin scored while following up a deflected penalty kick after OHS goalkeeper Landon Black’s save in the 15th minute.
However, 12 minutes later, OHS’s Junior Rugama Lopez connected on a perfectly-placed shot off a volley from the top of the box that found its way into the top left corner of the net and tied the contest at 1-1.
The final goal came with 8:42 left in the first half, when Catholic suffered an own goal after a misplayed clearance attempt. OHS carried a 2-1 lead into intermission that held throughout the second half, despite both teams putting together multiple scoring opportunities.
“I didn’t want to win that way,” Haley said of the own goal. “One of the things we wanted to do and one of the things we prepped for was switching the ball on them. They defend with numbers and they crash on sides. We came out in the game hitting these long switches, and that was by design. We gave away a little possession doing it, because some of them resulted in turnovers. In doing that, (that ball) was meant to be a switch, and it just hit off of that player. We were lucky there. It doesn’t roll our way very often, but we’ll take it.”
Aces coach Andy Donohoe was quick to credit his team’s efforts afterward.
“I thought we were outstanding in the game,” Donohoe said. “We have to play a certain way to maximize the players that we have, and they did that. Usually in games, you can pick out things and say, ‘Oh, this was the mistake that led to the goals,’ but it was a worldly goal. It was unbelievable, the first goal that they scored, and then the second was unlucky.
“We pushed and pushed and pushed in that second half and it went off the crossbar again (with 3:17 remaining). I don’t know what it is with us and hitting the crossbar. That’s happened the last three games.”
Although Catholic came up short, Donohoe praised his players — especially the Aces’ seniors — for their growth throughout the season.
“This team has proved that limitations are a figment of the imagination,” he said. “Every game, they came out and showed it again and again and again, and defied our expectations and kept pushing. This senior group was so strong and instrumental in doing that. I couldn’t be prouder. It’s been a pleasure to coach this group.
“(The seniors) pushed this team on all season and really throughout their career. They were the group we looked to years ago — we said, ‘This group is coming up, and they’re going to be big for us,’ — and they haven’t let us down at any stage. ... This season has epitomized character. They took that mantra of ‘all in’ and it was perfect for them because they threw everything out every game. There wasn’t a game that wasn’t competitive. They defied expectations and logic at times against stronger teams, and that starts with that senior group.”
Owensboro moves on to play for the 9th District title Thursday before automatically advancing to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament. Only one OHS player has competed in the regional tournament before, Haley noted, and he expects another challenge against defending champion Daviess County.
“It’ll be tough, but I think we got to mentally prepare for that game,” he said. “Let them enjoy their success tonight and tomorrow go back to work, because the season’s still going on. I think these boys would like to have a district championship. I think we have to fight for that, and at the same time let’s just stay healthy. That’s the key for us.”
