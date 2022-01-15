Amari Wales scored a team-high 23 points, and the balanced Red Devils claimed a 73-60 victory over 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic on Friday night at the Owensboro High School gymnasium.
The Red Devils (12-4, 3-0 in 9th District) fell behind 9-5 early until a 3-pointer by Wales sparked a 12-4 run — giving OHS a 17-13 at the first break.
The Aces (8-9, 1-2) battled back to tie the contest twice in the second quarter, but Will Hume drilled a 3 to put OHS up 24-21 with 2:49 until halftime. Ji Webb later converted a three-point play to bring Catholic within one point, but consecutive scores by Kenyata Carbon and Cayman Powell gave OHS a 32-27 advantage at intermission.
Webb, who also hauled in 18 rebounds, scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter to keep Catholic within reaching distance, but Hume’s 3 with seven seconds left lifted OHS to a 54-41 lead heading to the fourth.
The Aces clawed to within 61-56 on Webb’s score in the post, only for the Red Devils to close the game on a 12-4 tear to close out the win.
“I thought we played well for about three and a half quarters,” Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. “We established a lead there and hung onto it in the middle of the second half. Defense picked up. Got to play a lot of people tonight. Overall, we were pleased. It’s a district win — we’ll take it.”
Carbon finished with 15 points, Powell added 14 points and Hume chipped in 11 points for OHS, which shot 50% from the field, 7-of-18 from 3-point range (38.9%) and 14-of-24 at the foul line (58.3%) with 14 turnovers. Wales hauled in eight rebounds, as well.
Drake also credited Powell for making things difficult on Catholic star point guard Brian Griffith, who posted 15 points.
“He guards Griffith real well and does things that don’t show up in the stats,” Drake said. “He played pretty well.
“We wanted to try to keep the ball out of Griffith’s hands as much as possible. Defensively, we want to speed them up, which we did a great job of tonight. Our game plan was working.”
The Aces also got 11 points from Parker Gray, as Catholic made 46.3% of its shots from the floor, 4-of-13 from beyond the arc (30.7%) and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line, with 20 turnovers.
OCHS coach Tim Riley wasn’t disappointed by the outcome.
“I’m not crushed by any stretch,” he said. “We got a lot of young kids that got to learn, we’ll watch tape and try to learn from it and get better. I thought Ji was really tremendous in the second half, but the first half he was missing shots. Once his conditioning comes along, he’ll make more of them.
“This is a hard place to win at. I don’t think it was a 13-point game, it was closer than that and we let it get away late in the game. We’ll get better.”
The Aces won’t play again until a matchup against Apollo on Jan 21.
“We got a week before we play Apollo,” Riley said, “so we got some time to get better, hopefully.”
OHS will host Muhlenberg County on Saturday at 5 p.m., with proceeds going to benefit tornado relief funds in Muhlenberg County.
“It’s terrible what happened down there,” Drake said. “Whatever we can do to help those people — we can’t get back what they lost, but we’ll do whatever we can to help.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 14 19 14 — 60
OWENSBORO 17 15 22 19 — 73
Owensboro Catholic (60) — Webb 28, Griffith 15, Gray 11, Carrico 6.
Owensboro (73) — Wales 23, Carbon 15, Powell 14, Hume 11, Glover 4, Talbott 3.
