The Owensboro and Daviess County boys' soccer teams battled to a stalemate through regulation and one overtime period Thursday night, but the Red Devils made sure it didn't continue any further.
OHS's Josh Head put away a goal on a long overhead assist by Marcos Barrera Jimeno with 1:32 left in the second overtime period, lifting the Red Devils to a 3-2 golden-goal victory over the Panthers at Shifley Park.
The win was the first for Owensboro against DC since a 1-0 penalty-kick win on Aug. 29, 2014.
"It's something I knew that we've had the ability to do," OHS coach Ryan Haley said. "To the boys, it's the world, because they haven't won this game in a long time. I believed in them all season. I thought our first game (a 3-0 loss) was just as tough, where the ball didn't roll our way.
"Being on the losing end for so long, our boys really wanted to win. They gave full effort tonight. They played two halves of soccer, plus double overtime."
Head's game-winning goal was his second of the game, after his goal five minutes into the second half pushed OHS to a 2-1 lead. He scored on the deflection after a missed Paxton Jenkins shot.
"I was very reluctant to put him out, because he didn't look well," Haley said of Head, who was battling an illness, "but he wanted it, because he's been on the losing end, as well. The boys wanted him out there, so he really stepped up. I'm proud of him for that."
Though the Red Devils (9-3-1, 4-1 in 9th District) limited DC's attack for much of the second half, the Panthers (10-1-2, 4-1) broke through and tied the contest on Jacob Boling's header off of a set-piece delivery from Carter Hoagland with 11:39 remaining.
Owensboro opened the game's scoring when Andrew Saltsman scored on a cross by Jacob Hunt just five minutes into the contest.
DC's Neh Reh notched the first-half equalizer when he weaved past the Red Devils' defense up the left side and scored, sending both teams into halftime with one goal apiece.
"I'm proud of the fact that we didn't hang our head and give up, even though we were down twice," Panthers coach Doug Sandifer said. "The boys played hard. They gave everything they had.
"Both teams missed some opportunities, probably, to win the game in regulation. From that standpoint, it could've gone either way, and obviously, in overtime, things could go either way. They got a good chance and finished on it. I have no complaints about my team's effort; we've just got to keep working."
DC goalkeeper Cody Clark and OHS goalkeeper Radley Worth recorded 10 saves each.
"It was a pretty tight, contested battle," Haley said. "But at the end of the day, we're super happy and we've got to move forward because we've got games this weekend. Most likely, we'll end up seeing them again this year. It's nice to trade licks."
