Four years after capturing their most recent KHSAA boys' basketball state championship, the Owensboro Red Devils made it back to the Sweet 16 last season -- winning 9th District and 3rd Region championships along the way.
Now, OHS is after more.
Despite the graduation of high-scoring guard Darrion Wimsatt (19 ppg), the Red Devils appear to have enough skill, experience and savvy to make more championship runs in 2019-20.
"We have a lot of football players still out, but the players we have have worked very hard in the preseason to either establish themselves at the varsity level or improve their games," Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. "The preseason is when you can find some sleepers, and I like our personnel.
"We made a good run last season; that group stepped up and got the job done when it mattered. I know this team is also wanting to make a strong run in the postseason."
The team's top returning scorer is 6-foot-3 sophomore Gavin Wimsatt, also a star quarterback in football. Last season, Wimsatt averaged 10 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game.
The Devils' only other returning double-digit scorer from last season's 23-8 outfit is 5-11 junior guard Amari Robinson-Wales (10 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
"Gavin is an overall good kid who is young and talented," Drake said. "He's a cool customer on the court, and nothing seems to faze him. Last year, he became much more aggressive as the season went along, and that's the way we want him to be.
"Amari is also very talented. He's always been a good shooter, and a lot more will be asked of him in terms of scoring the ball with Darrion gone. Also, I look for Amari to step up and have a much better season defensively, which is something he's been working on."
Other returnees expected to make significant impacts include 6-3 senior forward Isaac Humphrey (5.5 ppg, 4 rpg), 6-foot senior power forward Jaiden Greathouse (9.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg), 6-foot senior guard Tucker Hayden and 6-foot junior forward Matt Brown.
"Isaac and Jaiden are players who hate to lose," Drake said. "Isaac's a guy who has found his niche within this program, a guy who does what he does very well. Greathouse is an old-school warrior who is OHS through and through.
"Tucker and Matt are out there battling to get better and become key contributors."
Drake also expects 5-7 senior guard I'monte Owsley to return. A star on the gridiron, Owsley missed the 2019 football season after suffering a torn ACL in the summer. In basketball, Drake considers him an A-plus defender.
And the OHS coach wants his team defense to be better this season.
"That's been a focus," Drake said. "We've got to make smart decisions, stay with our man, play good team defense.
"One thing some people forget is that Darrion Wimsatt wasn't just a good offensive player, he got it done at both ends of the floor, so we have to step up and replace what's been lost there."
Drake believes his team will have plenty of chances to take perimeter shots -- now, they just have to make them.
"I expect teams to be packing it in on us and playing a lot of zone," Drake said. "So, we're going to have to step up and make the open shots we take.
"Beyond this, we want to control the tempo and hopefully dominate the glass with our length and size up front."
