Red Devils eyeing next big test

Owensboro continued a storybook high school football season and McLean County concluded a storybook season of its own in Friday night's KHSAA playoffs.
In Class 5-A, the Red Devils routed visiting Louisville Fairdale 41-6 for its first quarterfinal victory since 2014, when OHS reached the Class 4-A state championship game against Highlands at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Defense continued to set the tone for Jay Fallin's Devils, who have surrendered just 74 points in 13 games (5.7 ppg).
"I was really proud of our defensive performance," Fallin said. "We had a great week of preparation, we were locked in from the start, and we really worked well together.
"We really limited Fairdale in terms of what they wanted to do."
OHS (12-1) clicked in other areas, as well.
"Special teams was good -- we had a fake punt for a first down," Fallin said, "and I thought as the game wore on we got into a groove, offensively.
"Overall, the team effort and execution to perform well in a big setting was very encouraging."
Against Fairdale, Red Devils sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt hooked up with Treyvon Tinsley for a pair of touchdowns passes, with Ethan Avery adding a pair of touchdown runs. Cameron Thompson and Javius Taylor also notched rushing TDs.
This Friday, Owensboro travels to undefeated Frederick Douglass (13-0) for a semifinal matchup -- with a date in the state championship game at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on the line.
Frederick Douglass advanced to the semifinals by dominating Southwestern 44-8 on Friday night.
"The great thing about our team is that they've had a very mature approach throughout the season," said Fallin, whose Red Devils are on an 11-game winning streak. "Our kids are very excited about the opportunity and challenge that come with playing this game.
"We'll be ready to play."
It was the end of the road, meanwhile, for McLean County, which bowed out of the Class 2-A playoffs with a 41-6 setback at Somerset.
The loss, however, took nothing off the luster of an overachieving season for the Cougars, who finished 8-5, won eight of their next nine games after an 0-3 start, and upset longtime rival Owensboro Catholic 37-36 on Nov. 15 at Steele Stadium to capture the District 2 championship.
All this, after losing 18 seniors to graduation following the 2018 season.
"I'm just really, really proud of this group," McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. "We were able to build on the foundation that last year's team helped start and this was a very significant accomplishment.
"This team gave it everything they had every time we took the field, left nothing out there, and, again, we hope to continue our quality work in the weight room and come back strong next season."
• In addition to OHS, three other western Kentucky teams remain in the chase for state championships.
In Class 2-A, Mayfield (12-1) plays host to Beechwood (8-5) in Friday's semifinals. The Cardinals rolled to a 58-14 victory over Edmonson County in the quarterfinals.
In Class 4-A, Madisonville-North Hopkins (11-2) will adventure across the state to challenge unbeaten Johnson Central (13-0) in Friday's semifinal round. The Maroons advanced with a 45-31 quarterfinal victory over visiting Franklin-Simpson.
In Class 5-A, Bowling Green (9-3) visit unbeaten Covington Catholic (13-0) in Friday's semifinals. The visiting Purples upset South Oldham 28-14 in the quarterfinal round.
Should Owensboro and Bowling Green both win on Friday, the age-old rivals -- who did not meet in the regular season -- would battle for the state championship on Dec. 7 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
