LEXINGTON — The host Broncos were simply too much for Owensboro High School to overcome Friday night.
With a trip to the KHSAA Class 5-A football state championship game on the line, Frederick Douglass rolled to a 35-7 win over the Red Devils on a frigid evening at Broncos Stadium.
The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak for Owensboro (12-2), which reached the state semifinals for the third consecutive season.
“First of all, got to give a ton of credit to them,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said of the Broncos. “They’re a great team and well-coached. A great program, it’s tough to come here and win. It’s tough to come here and play well.”
A critical injury to standout right tackle Trey Miller during the first quarter created early adversity for the Red Devils. The OHS coaching staff had to make adjustments and shift players around on the line, Fallin said, which hurt his team’s offensive production.
“It’s like having two new offensive linemen in the game, and that really hurt,” he said. “I thought we were really running the ball effectively, and then when that occurred, it really stymied what we were able to do, to a degree, in the run game and in pass protection.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, in which both teams’ defenses went toe-to-toe, OHS drove to the FD 8-yard-line, but a fumble gave the ball to the Broncos (13-1).
From there, FD reeled off a nine-play, 92-yard drive capped off by Davaun Hart’s 4-yard touchdown run with 4:58 left in the second quarter. A three-and-out on Owensboro’s next possession allowed the Broncos to string together another scoring drive — with quarterback Samuel Cornett finding Cameron Dunn for a 47-yard TD — to claim a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The Red Devils forced a three-and-out of their own to open the second half, and OHS marched back to the Frederick Douglass red zone until an interception in the end zone by Jeremiah Lowe ended any scoring chance.
Ten plays later, Ty Bryant punched in a 3-yard scoring run to put FD ahead 21-0.
“I thought we had some opportunities,” Fallin said. “I thought we were in the red zone or close to the red zone several times, and for a variety of reasons when we got down there, we couldn’t punch it in. We had a fumble, we had an interception, it doesn’t come down to one play that made the difference.
“I think, early, had some things gone differently, we might’ve been able to compete a little more in the second half.”
Bryant snagged another interception near midfield for the Broncos on the following possession, and FD took advantage with a drive that ended on TJ Horton’s 13-yard scoring scamper for a 28-0 lead early in the fourth period. Dunn later punched in a 5-yard run to put Douglass up 35-0 with 3:16 remaining.
Not to be deterred, Owensboro answered with a march to paydirt that ended with quarterback Kasey Boone finding Ethan Pendleton streaking across the back of the end zone — providing the game’s final margin.
Despite the loss, Fallin was quick to credit his players for their tenacity.
“I’m really proud of how our kids fought to the end,” he said. “It would’ve been easy to lay down early, but we didn’t. I’ll go back and look at the end, but I really felt like we fought to the end.”
OWENSBORO 0 0 0 7 — 7
FREDERICK DOUGLASS 0 14 7 14 — 35
FD-Hart 4 run (Ranvier kick)
FD-Dunn 47 pass from Cornett (Ranvier kick)
FD-Bryant 3 run (Ranvier kick)
FD-Horton 13 run (Ranvier kick)
FD-Dunn 5 run (Ranvier kick)
O-Pendleton 12 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
