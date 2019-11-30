LEXINGTON -- The Owensboro High School football team gave itself chances to reach the KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game, but too many big plays by host Frederick Douglass allowed the Broncos to pull out a 28-17 victory over the Red Devils in the playoff semifinals on a chilly Friday night at FDHS.
It wasn't the outcome that OHS coach Jay Fallin wanted for his squad, but he commended his players for the effort they showed throughout the contest.
"We came up here and we battled against a really good team that is undefeated up to this point," he said. "The kids laid it all on the line; they gave it everything they could.
"I felt like we had a really good game plan. I still feel like we had a really good game plan. We had some opportunities to score that we couldn't maximize -- just gave up too many big plays. Most of their scoring was big plays."
Frederick Douglass (13-0) opened scoring when Devin Neal broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run less than five minutes into the game, and the senor running back put the Broncos up 14-0 with 2:42 left in the first quarter when he took a punt and eluded a number of defenders on his way to a 64-yard return.
"No. 5 is a really good player," Fallin said of Neal, "and he made a lot of great plays for them tonight."
Owensboro's offense finally got going early in the second quarter, when sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt connected with a leaping Tyren Hayden for a 12-yard scoring strike with 11:11 left in the period.
The Red Devils (12-2) came up with one of its many stops on the Broncos' next possession, and the OHS offense marched inside the FDHS 10-yard-line before ultimately stalling out. Max Thurman drilled a 35-yard field goal to draw OHS within 14-10 with 5:25 before halftime.
After trading punts, Frederick Douglass scored with a little over a minute left in the quarter when quarterback Josh McClurg found wideout Dane Key for an 11-yard TD -- set up by a long run by Neal and a facemask penalty on the Red Devils -- that put FDHS up 21-10 at intermission.
OHS cut the deficit to a single possession when Wimsatt found junior wideout Treyvon Tinsley for a 23-yard touchdown toss with 4:27 left in the third quarter, but the Red Devils couldn't get any closer from there. After another FDHS punt, Broncos defensive back Jaylin Bybee intercepted a Wimsatt pass and returned it 42 yards for a score -- putting his team ahead 28-17 with just 4.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Another Bybee interception in the fourth quarter essentially sealed the victory.
"I don't think we got outplayed as much as we got out-big-played," Fallin said. "And to their credit, they kept us out of the end zone. We really moved the ball effectively and slowed them down as effectively as anybody has all year, but just couldn't score enough in the end."
For the game, the Red Devils outgained Frederick Douglass 222-178 in total yardage, which Fallin said was a testament to his team's defense.
"It's where we've hung our hat all year," he said. "That's where we have a lot of veteran experience.
"Our defensive staff just does such a good job of scouting and putting our kids in a position to be successful, and the kids go out there and execute it. We felt like if we give (FD) a few different fronts to think about and get between six and eight guys in the box at various times, that we would be able to slow down that rushing attack, and we were able to do just that."
Neal led FDHS with 72 yards and a score on just five carries. As a team, the Broncos ran for 143 yards.
For OHS, Wimsatt completed 19-of-44 passing attempts for 169 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 19 yards. Hayden, a senior, hauled in five passes for 62 yards and a score, while Tinsley added 59 yards and a TD on five receptions.
After the game, Fallin expressed the disappointment that the Red Devils felt after coming up short of their ultimate goal.
"Losing hurts, for a lot of reasons," he said. "If you're a senior, there's some finality to it. For everybody involved, there's so much work that goes into it. You're so close that you can taste it, and you just come up a little short.
"All losses are hard. Some sting a little more. When it's a game of this magnitude, and you feel like you had some opportunities, it's gonna hurt a little bit worse."
Still, Fallin added, OHS surpassed any and all expectations for the season.
"Back in July, we had a lot of question marks," he said. "We had some serious preseason injuries, and we had a lot of question marks. These guys didn't listen to any of the outside noise or any of the criticism, They tuned all that out and got to work, determined to prove people wrong -- and they did just that."
OWENSBORO 0-10-7-0--17
FREDERICK DOUGLASS 14-7-7-0--28
FD-Neal 64 run
FD-Neal 64 punt return
O-Hayden 13 pass from Wimsatt
O-Thurman 25 field goal
FD-Key 11 pass from McClurg
O-Tinsley 23 pass from Wimsatt
FD-Bybee 42 interception return
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.