Owensboro High School football coaches are using the spring to teach their players about techniques and fundamentals of the sport — and, so far, the Red Devils have been soaking up the information.
“It’s gone well,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said before his team’s fifth spring practice Wednesday. “We really encourage kids to play multiple sports, and with that, we’ve got quite a few that run track and play baseball. They’re not participating in spring ball, but we’ve still got about 35 freshmen through juniors out here every day.”
Without having a game to prepare for, OHS has been able to focus on areas that don’t receive as much attention during the fall.
“It gives us an opportunity to do a few things,” Fallin continued. “We’re not preparing for an opponent, so we can really slow down and work on a lot of drills and a lot of fundamentals that we don’t have a ton of time to work on in-season, and really refine some things and get some guys some reps — maybe some younger guys that didn’t get a ton of reps. Now, they can get reps with varsity coaches in a competitive setting and get them in a position to be ready to compete for starting positions this summer.
“You don’t feel the same pressure. We want to be really organized and detailed and use every minute well, but you don’t have the same time constraint as if you were preparing for an opponent.”
The Red Devils, following last season’s 12-2 campaign and run to the KHSAA Class 5-A playoff semifinals, are focusing on teaching individual skill groups and limiting contact as much as possible to keep injuries at a minimum.
“It’s all about teaching,” Fallin said. “Most of practice is spent with individual groups — very little team- or scrimmage-type drills are done — and it really lets us teach the individual fundamentals and techniques of the position that will allow that kid to be successful at that position. Every year, you can see the progress kids make through the spring on fundamentals.”
It’s a process that OHS coaches thoroughly enjoy.
“I think anybody that likes football and likes coaching football likes that aspect of it,” Fallin said. “Part of the aspect of spring is keeping kids interested, because there’s no opponent on the horizon, but that’s the challenge we’ve got.”
However, Fallin doesn’t anticipate his experienced group to lose focus.
“We return a lot of experience, a lot of veterans,” he said. “They know what to expect, and they know what we expect from them. That always makes it easier.”
As long as players continue to improve throughout spring practice, Owensboro coaches will be satisfied.
“We just want to get better, make sure we’re getting better across the board, and make sure every kid is having fun, getting coached, working hard and getting better,” Fallin said. “That’s the goal. We’re having discussions and evaluations as coaches, watching film, but no formal evaluations and no formal goals with regard to anything other than improvement.”
