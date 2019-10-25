On the surface, the fact that Owensboro High School is enjoying another stellar football season is no great surprise -- the Red Devils, after all, have been doing this with a high degree of consistency since the 1890s.
A closer look at what has unfolded this season for the Red Devils, and the obstacles the team has had to overcome to make it happen, however, makes 2019 one of the storied program's most special years ever -- and that's saying something.
With two weeks left in the regular season, OHS sits 7-1 overall, 4-0 in its district, and ranked No. 7 in a crowded, highly competitive Associated Press Class 5-A football poll.
The Red Devils have done this despite losing to injury, arguably, the team's two most valuable players before the regular season even began.
I'monte Owsley lost his senior season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a summer showcase camp at Purdue, and junior linebacker Austin Gough, at or near the top of the list among prep linebackers in Kentucky, suffered a leg injury in a preseason scrimmage against Franklin-Simpson and is yet to play a down this fall.
How much did the Red Devils have to overcome after losing Owsley and Gough?
Consider this: Last season, as a junior, Owsley's remarkable versatility helped him emerge as the Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year. In 2018, Owsley caught 52 passes for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 67 times for 712 yards (10.6 ypc) and another 10 TDs. For the year, Owensboro produced 458 points -- Owsley scored 132 of them.
And consider this: Last season, Gough registered 131 tackles, and for those keeping track at home that was 79 more stops than any other Red Devil. He also had two sacks and returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. In short, he was the most menacing and effective defender on the field in virtually every game he played -- as a 10th-grader.
Sure enough, the play of Owsley and Gough propelled the Red Devils to a 10-2 season and a trip to the Region 1 championship game.
The loss of this lethal 1-2 offensive and defensive punch is what coach Jay Fallin, his staff, and the OHS players were facing as the 2019 season was about to get under way, but the Red Devils never cried foul, never made excuses, never made a habit of lamenting over what might have been.
Instead, Owensboro rolled up its proverbial sleeve and worked harder than ever to compensate for two major personnel losses.
"You have to pull together when stuff like this happens," Red Devils senior lineman Jaden Greathouse said early in the season. "It's a next-man-up situation and I think everyone knows they have to work a little harder to make up the difference."
The Devils have done that on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, this team has turned out to be historically good -- pitching four shutouts through eight games, surrendering just 5.3 points per game, and simply pounding the opposition with a relentless, swarm-to-ball attack that has created a cacophony of chaos throughout the fall. No team feels comfortable against these heavy-hitting warriors.
Offensively, a running back by committee approach has wound up serving this team well. Incredibly, no player has rushed for more than 275 yards, and yet the Red Devils have managed to average 4.7 yards per carry and have run for 21 TDs. This has provided enough balance to complement an air attack led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who has passed for 1,643 yards and 19 scores.
Couple all this with Owensboro's defense and, well, you get the picture.
Tonight, the Red Devils close out district play against visiting Grayson County, and next week traditional rival Henderson County comes calling to Rash Stadium in the regular-season finale. Look for OHS to take care of business in both games.
After that, it's a foray into the KHSAA postseason with another opportunity to accentuate a grand tradition and compete for regional and state championships.
Lesser programs would have wilted at the prospect of competing at such a high level without extraordinary talents such as Owsley and Gough, but Owensboro chose to work harder and become stronger in spite of its losses -- the result of which has been a season of sustained excellence that few outside the program could have ever seen coming.
