Cayden Ray struck out 10 batters and Ty Ashley drove in a pair of runs as Owensboro High School captured a 5-4 victory against district rival Owensboro Catholic on a cool Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.

The win was the first victory in the series since 2019 for the Red Devils (12-10, 3-2 9th District), who also won their fourth consecutive game overall.

