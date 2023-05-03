Cayden Ray struck out 10 batters and Ty Ashley drove in a pair of runs as Owensboro High School captured a 5-4 victory against district rival Owensboro Catholic on a cool Tuesday night at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
The win was the first victory in the series since 2019 for the Red Devils (12-10, 3-2 9th District), who also won their fourth consecutive game overall.
“Our guys played well,” said second-year OHS head coach Jake Fiorella. “Cayden was really good in the strike zone. Our defense was clean again, and as we’ve told our team since we got here, we have to play clean defense if we want to win, especially in this district.
“The defense did a good job playing behind him today, which I hope is something that we’re going to continue these next four or five games until the postseason.”
Ray picked up the complete-game pitching win after giving up two earned runs on five hits with a pair of walks. He struck out the first five batters he faced.
Owensboro opened scoring in the top of the second inning when Brady Benjamin got on with a base hit, advanced to third on Ashley’s single and then scored on an RBI base hit by Will Hume.
The Red Devils added three more runs in the third — Ray scored on a passed ball after he was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, followed by Ashley clubbing a two-run single — for a 4-0 advantage.
The Aces (16-10, 3-2) answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Mason Moser smacked a lead-off double and then scored on Brady Atwell’s RBI single, and Atwell and Grant Parson both scored on passed balls later in the inning.
The Red Devils capped off their scoring in the fourth on Eli Hampton’s solo home run to left field.
Fiorella was quick to credit his squad’s production throughout the lineup.
“We had RBIs from multiple guys, and it wasn’t just 3-4-5,” he said. “I’d like to clean up a few things. We made a couple of baserunning errors, which put you in a tougher spot when you could maybe add to a one-run lead and make it a little less stressful. But, our guys did a really good job battling at the plate today, which I hope continues.”
Catholic trimmed the deficit to one run when Jake Murphy led off the fifth with a single, moved to second on Parson’s single, advanced to third when Jamison Wall drew a walk and then scored on an RBI ground out by Luke Quinn. The Aces, playing without two of their center fielders, couldn’t get any closer from there.
“Ben (Hyland) started out good, then he got behind the count and they started hitting some balls off of him. We brought Quinn in, and I thought Luke did a tremendous job,” second-year OCHS coach Jody Hamilton said of his two pitchers, who combined for nine strikeouts without a walk. “Even there in the next-to-last inning, they got a runner to third, but I thought he did a great job getting out of it. We played good defense, for the most part.
“We didn’t have some very good approaches, at times, at the plate. You can talk swing all you want, but if you have a bad approach at the plate, it’s going to cost you. Early in the game, we gave away too many good at-bats.”
Ashley finished 2-for-3 for Owensboro, which also got two hits apiece from Eli Hampton and Benjamin. Evan Hampton also hit a triple.
Catholic returns to action Wednesday with a district road game at Apollo, while OHS plays again Thursday when the Red Devils host Whitesville Trinity.
OWENSBORO 013 100 0 — 5 10 0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 003 010 0 — 4 5 2
WP-Ray. LP-Hyland. 2B-Moser (OC). 3B-Ev. Hampton (O). HR-El. Hampton (O).
