Owensboro High School reached into its bag of tricks for a pair of scores, and the Red Devils’ defense came up with a game-saving stop down the stretch to capture a 27-21 victory over Greenwood in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Friday night at Rash Stadium.
With the victory, the Red Devils (10-2) advance to host Louisville Fairdale (11-1) next week.
Moving on wasn’t easy, though.
“We knew they were a really good team,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said of Greenwood. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for (Gators coach) William Howard and his staff and the job they’ve done. They have a huge senior class, just like us. They beat South Warren a couple weeks ago, they beat Logan County, who’s a really good team. They have nine wins this season. That doesn’t happen by accident.”
Greenwood (9-3) jumped out to an early lead when, on the third play of the game, Lofton Howard jumped the route on a wide receiver screen and intercepted Kasey Boone’s pass before returning it 50 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 advantage.
After that, though, the Red Devils scored 14 unanswered points — capping off a 10-play, 74-drive with Evan Hampton’s 3-yard TD run with 2:06 left in the first quarter, followed by Kenyata Carbon’s breakout 71-yard scoring scamper less than two minutes later — for a 14-7 advantage at the first break.
The Gators answered on a 12-yard touchdown run by Howard, and a 2-point conversion pushed Greenwood to a 15-14 lead midway through the second frame.
Facing 4th-and-11 on their next drive, the Red Devils put the ball into the hands of Jeremiah Goodwin, who took a fake punt 54 yards for a score to put OHS up 20-15 with 2:57 until halftime.
Drew Smothers booted a 33-yard field goal with 7.2 seconds left in the quarter to draw Greenwood within 20-18 at intermission.
On their opening drive of the second half, the Gators drove to the OHS 1-yard line before a bad snap and an unsportsmanlike penalty pushed them back. Even aided by a pass interference penalty on fourth down, Smothers missed a 38-yard field goal that would’ve put his team back on top.
OHS answered with a long drive of its own, capped off by a 24-yard touchdown run by Khalil Rogers, who took a reverse pitch from Carbon and weaved through the defense. His score put the Red Devils up 27-18 with 2.9 seconds left in the third.
Smothers cut the deficit to six points with another field goal with 8:03 remaining, and after an OHS punt, the Gators had an opportunity to tie or take the lead. However, on 4th-and-short from midfield, the Red Devils came up with their biggest stop of the game — dropping Howard, a Western Kentucky University commit, for a loss on a run up the middle with less than two minutes left.
With Greenwood out of timeouts, OHS was able to kneel out the rest of the clock.
“I thought it’s a testament to how many postseason games our kids have been in, how bad they weren’t ready for this to be over, how much it meant to them and how much they wanted to keep the season going, that they continued to make the plays that they needed to make,” Fallin said. “... We did just enough at the end to make them call their timeouts. We got them in a situation where we knew that we would get a victory if we could get a stop, and we got it.”
Fallin also credited Goodwin and Rogers, a pair of experience-laden seniors, for their unconventional rushing scores when the Devils needed them.
“Late in the season, in the playoffs, your best players and your most dependable players have to be on the field, and they’re going to make the plays,” he said. “Jeremiah makes a huge play on the fake punt, and then give the ball to Khalil on the reverse to score — your seniors have to step up and make plays in the postseason.”
Owensboro, which finished with 317 yards of total offense, was led by Carbon’s 158 yards and touchdown on 22 carries.
Greenwood, which tallied 320 yards of offense, was paced by Tel Tel Long, who ran for 140 yards on 22 rushes. Howard finished with 77 yards and a TD on 10 carries as well.
Now, OHS turns its attention to Fairdale — and the Red Devils are appreciative of the opportunity ahead of them.
“There’s eight teams left in the state, and we’re happy to be one of them,” Fallin said. “We want to make sure we do what it takes next week to be one of the four left and play Thanksgiving week.”
G-Howard 50 interception (Smothers kick)
O-Ev. Hampton 3 run (kick failed)
O-Carbon 71 run (Rogers pass from Boone)
G-Howard 12 run (Howard run)
O-Goodwin 54 run (pass failed)
O-Rogers 24 run (Lanz kick)
