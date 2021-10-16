MAYFIELD — Penalties. Turnovers. Special teams.
These three things summed up the matchup between No. 3 Owensboro and No. 5 Graves County at Eagles Stadium on Friday night.
Rain showers poured down and playing conditions were less than ideal as the two teams battled it out with the Class 5-A, District 1 title on the line.
In an every-second-counts finish, the Red Devils claimed a 35-28 victory behind junior running back Tramel Barksdale’s 155 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“This is one, obviously, we knew would be a real challenge for us,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “We knew coming down here that they’ve got one of the best running backs in the state, a young, talented quarterback and great wide receivers. We knew we had our hands full.
“We kept fighting and making plays, and we made enough plays at the end to come away with the win.”
The Eagles moved the ball well on the first possession of the night but it wouldn’t take long for the turnover bug to bite.
A tipped pass from sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas in Red Devils’ territory resulted in an interception just three minutes into the game.
Owensboro would use a first-down run from Barksdale to create some breathing room before being forced to punt the ball back to the Eagles near midfield.
On the ensuing Graves County possession, senior running back Clint McKee punched home the first score of the night on a 13-yard rush to the end zone.
Unfortunately, the Eagles’ 7-0 lead would be short-lived.
On the following kickoff, junior Red Devil Khalil Rogers returned the kick 100 yards to tie the game at 7-all midway through the first quarter.
As the first quarter began to wind down, rain started to fall in droves, changing the course of the game.
Defreitas would fall into bad luck twice more before the half as Owensboro took a 21-7 lead at the break thanks to a pick-six from junior defensive back Zach Clark and a two-yard rushing touchdown from Barksdale.
Out of the break, the Owensboro offense received a bite of its own.
With the chance to take a daunting 21-point lead, Red Devils junior quarterback Kasey Boone’s pass was tipped and picked off by senior defensive back Markus Isaiah, resulting in a 52-yard pick-six.
“We were fully anticipating a four-quarter game,” Fallin said. “We jumped up early, 21-7, and had another special teams touchdown and a defensive touchdown. Then they came out and on the first possession of the second half, they had a defensive touchdown pick-six.
“But our defense answered the call and got some big stops against a big offensive team.”
Barksdale and the Red Devils seemed unfazed on the next possession as the rushing attack continued to churn out positive results.
On second and goal from the 6-yard line, Boone suffered his second interception of the night as junior Cade Goatley secured the turnover in the end zone, giving the Eagles the ball with a chance to tie the game at 21-all.
Tipped passes and low snaps played a factor all night long and in the biggest spot for the Eagles, a Mason Grant fumble gave the ball right back to the Red Devils.
Barksdale would help Owensboro take advantage of the turnover as he punched in the 1-yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils a 28-14 lead as the third quarter ticked away.
In the fourth, the Eagles refused to fold, using a Barksdale fumble and a pair of rushing touchdowns from McKee to tie the game at 28-all with 8:31 to play.
Back-to-back three and outs from each side gave Owensboro a chance to finish things off as the clock wound down.
Moving the ball quickly, the Red Devils marched down the field to take a 35-28 lead on Barksdale’s 10-yard run with just over 30 seconds to play. From there, OHS’s defense held on for the win.
“Tramel had a great game,” Fallin said. “He had some nice runs and also had some big catches out of backfield in big moments. We were just trying to get the ball back to the middle of the field and line up for a field goal, but it was a great run and he got in the end zone. Then the defense came out and got another big stop. Sahvon Hines got a big sack to win the game.
“There were a lot of things the guys had to overcome tonight. It’s tough to win on road, and it’s tough to win on the road against a really good team. Throw in the elements and other factors, and it was a really important win for us.”
OHS plays again next week when it hosts Grayson County at Rash Stadium.
OWENSBORO 14 7 7 7 — 35
GRAVES COUNTY 7 0 7 14 — 28
GC-McKee 13 run (Thomas kick)
O-Rogers 100 kickoff return (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 2 run (Lanz kick)
O-Clark 11 interception return (Lanz kick)
G-Isaiah 52 interception return (Thomas kick)
O-Barksdale 1 run (Lanz kick)
G-McKee 6 run (Thomas kick)
G-McKee 41 run (Thomas kick)
O-Barksdale 10 run (Lanz kick)
