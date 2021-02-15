The Owensboro High School boys’ basketball team, following two separate stints quarantining due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, is hoping to finally find some momentum as the 2020-21 season passes its midway point.
Like all teams throughout Kentucky, the pandemic has wreaked its fair share of havoc on the Red Devils’ schedule. And, playing without key contributors Matthew Brown, Kenyata Carbon and Ethan Pendleton since returning to action Feb. 9, OHS coaches are seeing their inexperienced players step up.
The Red Devils (4-2) have won two consecutive matchups, with a 66-65 home victory over Warren Central Friday night and a 45-40 win over McLean County Saturday. Last week was the first time OHS has played three games in a row without a cancellation all season.
According to coach Rod Drake, navigating through the disruptions and distractions during the season has been a day-by-day effort for Owensboro.
“Once you go on quarantine twice, you just want to take steps forward,” Drake said. “That’s all you can do.”
OHS coaches take a similar approach when it comes to their players’ availability. Instead of worrying about being shorthanded on any given night, they simply look further down the bench.
“It gives these guys an opportunity to step up and be productive and prove me wrong about why you’re not playing,” Drake said.
Leading the way has been senior guard Amari Robinson-Wales, who scored 24 points per game in the Red Devils’ last three contests — including a 30-point effort in his team’s win against Warren Central.
Also helping shoulder the load have been senior forward Trey Hinton and freshman guard Chris Glover, who averaged 9.7 points and 8.3 points per game, respectively, in their last three matchups.
Other contributions have been coming from sophomore guard Cayman Powell, one of Owensboro’s few players with varsity experience, as well as senior forward Devonte McCampbell, junior forward Dylon Talbott and sophomore wing Talas Taylor.
“Only three of those guys played last year: Amari, Hinton and Powell,” Drake said. “Devonte McCampbell’s never played organized basketball before. Chris Glover is a freshman. We’ve got three main players still out.”
In the meantime, the Red Devils — who are scheduled to play again Tuesday at home against Ohio County — are looking to continue improving in the second half of the season.
“It’s a work in progress,” Drake said, “everybody contributes. If they keep working hard, they can get even better.”
