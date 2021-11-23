The Owensboro High School Red Devils are headed to the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoff semifinals for the third straight year.
OHS (12-1) has now won 12 consecutive outings this season, with its latest victory coming in Friday’s 56-12 romp over visiting Bullitt Central at Rash Stadium. The No. 3 Red Devils have forced KHSAA-mandated running clocks in all three of their playoff wins — including a 42-7 decision against Grayson County and a 43-0 rout of Graves County — but is now tasked with facing No. 4 Frederick Douglass on the road this week.
It’ll be the third straight semifinal matchup between both programs and the rubber match in the series. FDHS won 28-17 at home in 2019, but the Red Devils bounced back for a 28-27 victory in Owensboro last year. The Broncos will get homefield advantage in this one, by virtue of the KHSAA’s RPI system.
Following Friday’s victory, OHS coach Jay Fallin considered it one of his team’s best all-around performances of the season.
Senior running back Tramel Barksdale rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, junior quarterback Kasey Boone connected on 4-of-9 pass attempts for 120 yards and a pair of TDs, and senior return specialist Maurice Moorman also scored twice — once on a 71-yard punt return and again on a 75-yard kickoff return.
“We got contributions from a lot of people on both sides of the football,” Fallin said afterward. “Maurice Moorman was outstanding on special teams, and it helped us reach the state semifinals for the third straight season, which is a hard thing to do.”
The Red Devils’ defense was a stalwart once again Friday night, surrendering only 169 yards of total offense to Bullitt Central. OHS also forced two turnovers, with interceptions by Lucas Hartz and Kanye Johnson.
On the year, the Red Devils are averaging a state-high 48.5 points per game and giving up just 15.8 points per outing. Their scoring margin ranks sixth in the state, regardless of class.
Along with a defense that has scored 11 touchdowns — six interception returns and five fumble returns — OHS also features a special-teams unit that has yielded 10 total return touchdowns.
“It’s a potent weapon,” Fallin said. “The advantage shows up on the scoreboard, obviously. but one of the things that may not be seen is that your opponent has to spend a lot of time in practice working on that, which maybe takes away from something else they’d like to be working on.”
“Our defense is playing very good football.”
Frederick Douglass (12-1), meanwhile, enters Friday’s contest on a three-game winning streak. Their lone loss this season came in a 34-7 defeat to Class 4-A’s top-ranked Boyle County on Oct. 29.
According to FDHS players, they’ve practiced throughout this year with “27-28” on the scoreboard — a reminder of their season-ending loss to OHS in last season’s semifinals.
“All the little things, I think our kids really bought back into, starting with the playoffs,” Frederick Douglass coach Nathan McPeek told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “I think we’re playing our best football of the season, and we’ve just got to go prove it again next week.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT in Lexington.
