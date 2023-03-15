OWESPTS-03-15-23 OHS ADVANCE DOM

Owensboro’s Jonathan Moss drives against Owensboro Catholic’s Parker Gray during the 3rd Region Tournament championship game on March 7 at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro High School boys basketball team has hit an extra gear since the start of the postseason, and the Red Devils aren’t planning to slow down anytime soon.

OHS (19-10), which captured 9th District and 3rd Region titles, is slated to face 16th Region champion Ashland Blazer (22-11) in the first round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

