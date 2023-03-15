The Owensboro High School boys basketball team has hit an extra gear since the start of the postseason, and the Red Devils aren’t planning to slow down anytime soon.
OHS (19-10), which captured 9th District and 3rd Region titles, is slated to face 16th Region champion Ashland Blazer (22-11) in the first round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament at 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Red Devils thrive in forcing turnovers and getting out in transition, and coach Rod Drake wants to see the same approach against an Ashland team that also prefers playing in the open court.
“That’s the plan,” said Drake, whose team is making its first state tournament appearance since 2018-19. “A lot of times, teams that run don’t like to be run on. We’re going to see. Our schedule has prepared us for this moment. The southern Indiana teams, the Evansville teams, Bowling Green, Hopkinsville, University Heights — this is what we prepare for. I don’t think our kids will be stunned by anything they see.”
OHS enters on a five-game winning streak, in which the Red Devils are outscoring opponents by 19 points per contest.
On the season, OHS is scoring 71.7 points per game on 48% shooting from the field, 31.9% accuracy from 3-point range and 59.1% at the free-throw line. Kenyata Carbon (22.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg), a 5-foot-11 senior guard, leads an opportunistic group that also includes 6-5 senior forward Ji Webb (10.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), 5-9 freshman guard Jonathan Moss (8.6 ppg), 6-1 senior wing Talas Taylor (7.8 ppg) and 6-4 senior forward Ethan Pendleton (7.7 ppg). Dayshawn Sanders, a 5-5 junior guard, has also averaged 9 points per game over the last five games.
“Like a lot of teams around the state, Monday was our last day practicing in our home arena,” Drake said. “Everything’s falling into place right now. I think these kids are a little giddy. They’re ready and excited. Getting knocked down this year and getting back up has really brought them together.”
Ashland, averaging 73.6 points per outing on 47.6% shooting from the floor, 37% from long distance and 75.9% at the foul stripe, will counter with a group that includes 6-4 sophomore Zander Carter (22.3 ppg, 6 rpg), 6-1 senior Rheyce Deboard (17.3 ppg), 6-2 senior Tucker Conway (8.6 ppg) and 6-2 senior Tristin Davis (8.2 ppg).
“They like to push the ball like we do,” Drake said of the Tomcats. “They get down the floor, they play transition basketball. They have two pretty good players, double-digit scorers, and they play a lot of zone — so they’re not showing anything we haven’t seen. Right now with us, it’s about maintenance, getting everybody acclimated to the situation. The first couple minutes of that ball game are very crucial.
“They’ve also got a 6-10 guy who’s played some and another 6-6 kid that comes off the bench, but we’re not too worried about their size. We’ve played similar opponents, and they’re a lot like Ohio County that we played a couple times.”
With such a senior-laden group, Drake said, he feels good about the Red Devils’ chances.
“I think they’re very, very ready,” he said of his players. “More importantly, this is a great group of kids. Of any group of kids I’ve coached that deserved to go (to state), these kids deserve to go. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do.
“And they’re good citizens. They’re assets in their community. They fought hard, never quit, and now they’re ready to go. I’m excited for them. They realized what the moment’s all about — we say ‘FILD, Forever I Love the Devils,’ and they’ve really adopted that. They’re true Red Devils.”
