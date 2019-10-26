The Owensboro High School Red Devils capped off their undefeated run through Class 5-A district play with a convincing 51-9 football victory over visiting Grayson County on a cool and wet Friday night at Rash Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt completed 9-of-17 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the first half as No. 7 OHS built a 44-3 lead and forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock by intermission.
"Obviously, I'm pleased," Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said. "You come out and take care of an opponent with a running clock by halftime, an opponent that is outmanned. You want to come out and play well and take care of it and establish that margin early.
"That allows you to be a little bit more flexible in the second half and subbing some guys and getting them some more opportunities."
OHS (8-1, 5-0 in district) wasted little time from the start, needing just five plays before Wimsatt connected with a wide-open Steven Stevenson up the left sideline for a 51-yard score.
A pair of Javius Taylor touchdown runs -- from 3 yards and 10 yards -- bookended a safety after the Red Devils forced an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Owensboro led 23-0 at the first break.
Grayson County (6-3, 2-3) got on the board early in the second quarter after the Cougars intercepted a Wimsatt throw deep in OHS territory. The Red Devils limited Grayson County to a 29-yard field goal by Logan Raymer.
OHS responded moments later when Taylor took an 86-yard kickoff return back for a touchdown. On their next possession, the Red Devils recovered a fumble after punting, and Wimsatt connected with Tyren Hayden for a 23-yard TD for a 37-3 lead with 3:34 left in the first half.
Wimsatt's 77-yard touchdown completion to Treyvon Tinsley with 1:31 left in the frame gave OHS a 44-3 lead at halftime.
OHS finished with 355 yards of total offense -- 109 coming on the ground, including reserve quarterback Taquan Robinson's 13-yard scramble TD with 1:30 left in the game.
"I really feel like we could've played better on offense," Fallin said. "Two punts in the first half and an interception. We had a really hard time establishing any kind of running game early on.
"We're gonna have to be better there. If we're gonna make the kind of run that we want to make and do the things we want to accomplish, we're gonna have to be better at running the ball."
On the flip side, Grayson County finished with just 98 yards -- 85 of those coming against reserves in the second half. The Cougars scored their lone touchdown on a 1-yard run by Hunter Gibson early in the fourth quarter.
Fallin said he couldn't have asked for anything more out of his defensive group, which swarmed to the football all game.
"Defensively, until the last play of the (first) half, they had negative yardage as an offense," Fallin said. "That's another good defensive performance by the varsity group, particularly when they were put in a pretty bad situation with the interception. They came out and answered the bell, held them to a field goal, just about blocked it.
"Those are the kinds of things you have to do to be a championship-caliber team."
Tinsley led all wide receivers with 113 yards and a TD on two catches, Hayden hauled in two passes for 57 yards and a score, and Stevenson finished with three receptions for 54 yards and a TD.
OHS returns to action next week with a home matchup against rival Henderson County, and Fallin expects a crisper performance from his squad.
"Not our cleanest effort or our best execution (tonight)," he noted, "but as a staff and as a team, we've got to get back to the drawing board and decide what we've got to do to get better.
"It's always good to win 51-9, always good to go undefeated in the district and move to 8-1. But there's still plenty to work on."
GRAYSON COUNTY0-3-0-6 -- 9
OWENSBORO23-21-0-7 -- 51
O-Stevenson 51 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Taylor 3 run (Thurman kick)
O-Safety
O-Taylor 10 run (Thurman kick)
GC-Raymer 29 field goal
O-Taylor 86 kickoff return (Thurman kick)
O-Hayden 23 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Tinsley 77 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
GC-Gibson 1 run (kick blocked)
O-Robinson 13 run (Thurman kick)
