It was another standout performance and a quick start for the Owensboro High School defense and special teams units Thursday night.
The No. 3 Red Devils finished with three interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, a pair of punt-return scores and a safety on the way to a 65-13 victory over Class 5-A, District 1 foe Muhlenberg County at Rash Stadium.
A 30-yard interception return by Javion Robinson and a 40-yard punt return TD by Maurice Moorman had OHS (6-1, 3-0 in district) out to a 14-0 advantage before its offense took the field.
“Obviously, if we could script that every week, that’d be ideal,” said Red Devils coach Jay Fallin, whose team scored three defensive touchdowns in last week’s win over Ohio County. “It allows you to play confidently. Anytime we’re producing touchdowns on defense and special teams, that’s always a bonus.
“That’s a talent advantage, but it’s something we also work very hard on with special teams, and we work very hard to try to create turnovers on defense.”
Kasey Boone added touchdown throws of 19 and 15 yards for Owensboro, which built a 44-7 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
Muhlenberg County (1-6, 0-3) plugged the leak momentarily when Brayden Lovan intercepted a wayward Boone pass and returned it 55 yards for a TD to bring the Mustangs within 21-7 with 4:44 remaining in the opening frame.
From there, however, the dams burst.
Javius “Byrd” Taylor erupted for a 28-yard rushing score on the Red Devils’ next possession, followed by a 50-yard punt return by Khalil Rogers — who had also hauled in a 19-yard TD from Boone — that put OHS head 35-7. After a deep kickoff set Muhlenberg County deep in its own territory, Ethan Pendleton recorded a sack for a safety, and moments later, Boone found Jeremiah Goodwin for a 15-yard score to force the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 59.8 seconds left in the first quarter.
A long run by Tramel Barksdale set up a 3-yard rushing score for Deion Winstead in the second quarter — giving the Red Devils a 51-7 halftime lead.
On the third play of the second half, Barksdale broke loose for a 43-yard scoring scamper for a 58-7 OHS advantage. Barksdale finished with seven rushes for 117 yards and a TD.
Muhlenberg County scored again midway through the third quarter when Kanyon Johnson tossed a short 5-yard pass to Lovan for the score.
“I can’t say enough about Brayden,” said Mustangs coach Josh Staples. “Over the course of this year, he’s been a special player for us. With some guys going down here and there, we know there’s a big target on Brayden’s back going into every game. He’s continued to put up numbers, week in and week out. Character-wise, effort-wise, I can’t ask for anything more.
“Owensboro is just a very solid football team, but I think our kids learned a lot as far as seeing the level of football we aspire towards. I’m happy, the kids fought the entire game, and we had a couple big plays we can take away from this, but we just have to get better.”
Reserve OHS quarterback Trevor DeLacey’s 38-yard touchdown to Taquan Robinson late in the fourth quarter provided the game’s final margin.
Fallin was pleased with his team’s performance, but he knows the Red Devils aren’t close to reaching their full potential.
“It’s your job as a football coach to always concentrate on what needs to be improved,” he said. “I’ve been doing this long enough to know that we’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’re off next week, and now we’re coming off three straight weeks of games like this, with running clocks at halftime.
“We’re going to have to get dialed in and focused and ready to go for a much bigger challenge when we come off the bye week and we go down to Graves County.”
Though his team can put up points in a hurry, Fallin admitted that more offensive snaps moving forward can only help his squad — including Boone, who became the Red Devils’ starting signal-caller about a month ago.
“Sort of concerned about the lack of offensive snaps we’ve been able to get the last few weeks,” Fallin noted. “We’re going to get in a situation where we’re going to have to snap the ball 70 times and haven’t done it for several weeks now.
“We’re going to get in a situation where we’re asking (Boone) to throw more. The thing about Kasey is you’re going to get everything he’s got every single day in practice, from a physical standpoint, from an attention standpoint, from a concentration standpoint. He’s going to improve weekly.”
The Red Devils are off next week before traveling to face Graves County on Oct. 15. Muhlenberg County plays again Oct. 15 at Breckinridge County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY7 0 0 6 — 13
OWENSBORO44 7 7 7 — 65
O-J. Robinson 30 interception (Lanz kick)
O-Moorman 40 punt (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 19 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
M-Lovan 55 interception (Lindsey kick)
O-Taylor 28 run (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 50 punt (Lanz kick)
O-Pendleton sack safety
O-Goodwin 15 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 3 run (Lanz kick)
O-Barksdale 43 run (Lanz kick)
M-Lovan 5 pass from Johnson (kick failed)
O-T. Robinson 38 pass from DeLacey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.