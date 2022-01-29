Amari Wales scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, and the Owensboro High School boys basketball team pulled away after intermission for a 79-47 district win over Daviess County on Friday at the OHS gymnasium.
Wales scored the first 10 points of the third quarter for OHS, including a big two-handed dunk in traffic that helped the Red Devils extend their lead to 45-32 after leading by six points at the break.
“I thought Amari played with a sense of urgency tonight,” said Owensboro coach Rod Drake, whose squad closed the third quarter on an 18-5 run for a 55-37 advantage. “... He played like a leader tonight.”
The Red Devils (15-5, 4-0 in 9th District) continued their momentum into the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 24-10 in the frame to secure the victory.
Wales finished with seven rebounds, four steals and three assists for OHS, which made 36-of-56 shots from the floor for 54% despite missing all nine of its 3-point attempts. The Red Devils also converted 7-of-10 foul shots (70%) with 13 turnovers.
Talas Taylor added 13 points and a pair of steals for Owensboro, Kenyata Carbon produced 12 points with seven rebounds, and Cayman Powell posted 10 points and four steals.
“We had four guys in double figures,” Drake noted. “Talas played well tonight, Kenyata played well. Everybody that played tonight played well.
“I tell our guys all the time, ‘Points and things aren’t going to matter. It’s going to take everyone in this room to get to where we need to be at the end of the year.’ I thought tonight everybody played well.”
The Red Devils weren’t always in control, though.
OHS jumped out of the gate early to claim a 17-5 lead at the end of the first eight minutes, but the Panthers (8-11, 2-2) had an answer in the second stanza.
DC’s Jonathan Moss scored nine of his team-best 12 points in the second quarter, as the Panthers made all 10 of their free throws. Devonte McCampbell’s two-handed slam with 17 seconds left in the first half trimmed the OHS lead to 35-29 at halftime.
However, it was just a prelude to the Red Devils’ second-half performance.
“The first half, I thought we came out ready to play,” Drake said. “We got into a little funk, got a little selfish on defense. I told them, ‘You can be selfish on defense, not guarding your guy, reaching and grabbing and trying to get steals, and put them in the bonus.’ That’s what happened there.
“We let them play through it in the first half. The second half, we got focused, and I thought it was a good turnaround.”
Moss finished with four steals for DC, while McCampbell tallied 11 points and six rebounds. The Panthers were playing without leading scorer and rebounder Cole Burch.
For the game, Daviess County made 12-of-37 shots from the field for 32%, including 3-of-15 from beyond the arc (20%), and converted 20-of-25 free throws (80%) with 21 turnovers.
The Panthers return to action Saturday when they host Warren East at 4:30 p.m., while OHS plays again Tuesday at home against Breckinridge County.
DAVIESS COUNTY 5 24 8 10 — 47
OWENSBORO 17 18 20 24 — 79
Daviess County (47) — Moss 12, McCampbell 11, Phelps 9, Dees 8, Payne 5, Oberst 1, Tomes 1.
Owensboro (79) — Wales 22, Taylor 13, Carbon 12, Powell 10, Glover 8, Johnson 8, Talbott 4, Hume 2.
