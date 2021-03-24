The Red Devils put the pedal to the metal Tuesday night and never let off the gas.
Three players finished in double figures, and the Owensboro High School boys’ basketball team forced 25 turnovers en route to capturing a 78-35 victory over Butler County in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
The Red Devils (12-5) will advance to take on Muhlenberg County (17-1) in Friday’s semifinals at 8:30 p.m.
“I think that tonight was probably one of our best defensive efforts,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “The first half, I think we probably ran one or two sets, and everything else was in transition.
“One of the more important things was we talked tonight. We were really focused. We were locked in tonight.”
Owensboro wasted little time out of the gate, jumping out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter behind 10 points from Ethan Pendleton and eight points by Kenyata Carbon in the frame.
“Ethan’s improved,” Drake said of the 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, who also grabbed four rebounds and swiped two steals. “He’s working at it. Ethan missed a lot of games early in the year, I think he missed 20-something days. He finally turned it on and got a little confidence, and he looked good tonight.”
OHS surged to a 41-12 advantage at intermission — forcing 15 turnovers and limiting the Bears (5-10) to just two made field goals in the process.
Though Butler County picked up some steam early in the third quarter, the Red Devils built their lead to 58-28 at the end of the third period before closing out the fourth on a 20-7 scoring run. Carbon knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:43 remaining that gave his team a 68-32 lead and forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Amari Robinson-Wales finished with 15 points and five rebounds with three steals for OHS, which also got 13 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block from Carbon.
Trey Hinton hauled in a team-high six boards, helping the Red Devils establish a 34-25 rebounding edge.
“Total team effort,” Drake said of his squad’s performance. “So many of these guys work hard in practice. It’s like I tell the guys, I look at us being 15-deep, and no two or three people are going to beat us.”
The Red Devils shot 33-of-58 from the floor for 56.9% despite shooting just 1-of-7 from 3-point range (14.2%). OHS also made 9-of-15 foul shots (60%) and committed 10 turnovers.
The Bears, led by Leevi McMillin’s nine points, made 13-of-40 shots for 32.5%, 1-of-13 from beyond the arc (7.7%) and 10-of-16 at the free-throw line (62.5%).
Now, Drake said, the Red Devils will start preparing for Muhlenberg County.
“It’s going to be a crazy game,” he said. “Since I’ve been coaching, I’ve had (Steve) Sparks in the semifinals, (Tony) Hopper in the semifinals, and these guys — it’s almost like a ritual. It’s almost like Kentucky and Michigan State or Kentucky and Duke. It’s good to be here and be in the conversation.”
BUTLER COUNTY 5-7-16-7 — 35
OWENSBORO 23-18-17-20 — 78
Butler County (35) — McMillin 9, I. Dockery 8, Henderson 8, Flener 5, Hudson 2, Rice 2, Akers 1.
Owensboro (78) — Pendleton 20, Robinson-Wales 15, Carbon 13, Powell 9, Hinton 6, Moorman 6, Taylor 3, Brown 2, Robinson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.