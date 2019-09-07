Owensboro High School wanted to show what kind of football team it had against a City-County rival Friday night.
The Red Devils delivered an emphatic message with a 36-7 win over Owensboro Catholic in front of a large crowd at Rash Stadium.
"We took a tough loss last week and came back from it in film on Sunday and practice on Monday determined to prove we're a really good team," OHS coach Jay Fallin said. "We felt we had a good gameplan to limit what they could do offensively and to attack them defensively."
OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt got settled by the fourth offensive series, when the Red Devils scored their first touchdown.
Wimsatt and Treyvon Tinsley connected on four passes for 37 yards before Ethan Avery ran 16 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead with 8:38 left in the second quarter.
Catholic quarterback Drew Hartz was intercepted by Javius Taylor and he returned the ball to the Catholic 14. Avery scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard run and a 14-0 lead.
Catholic drove to the OHS 13 with the help of some Red Devil penalties, but got no points.
Wimsatt went to work again, hitting two passes before a 19-yard touchdown throw to Ben Flaherty to push the Devils advantage to 21-0. With 1:28 to go before halftime, OHS essentially put the game away when Wimsatt put up a big-time pass deep and high in the air that dropped right in Tyren Hayden's hands for a 56-yard touchdown that made it 28-0.
The Devils got the KHSAA mandated running clock on their first possession of the third quarter when Wimsatt corralled a bad snap and weaved his way 21 yards for a touchdown and a 36-0 lead.
Wimsatt finished with 213 passing yards (16-of-25) and he ran for 28 more on five carries.
"We came out ready to play, we had a couple of mental mistakes, but once we got right mentally it just clicked," Wimsatt said. "My offensive line was doing a great job giving me time so I could see the field perfectly."
OHS went to 2-1 on the season.
Fallin and the coaching staff thought OHS might have a slow start offensively because of the nature of a rivalry game.
"In a big, emotional game, we talked to kids about this all week, it's going to be tough for offense to get going early," Fallin said. "Being juiced up, ready to go, doesn't lend itself to executing well on offense. We knew we might have some struggle early, but if the defense could keep them off the board early, we'd get going and we'd be fine."
Avery finished with 85 yards on 16 carries, and he also had three catches for 26 yards. Hayden made three catches for 104 yards. Treyvon Tinsley had seven catches for 48 yards. Flaherty had three catches for 35 yards.
Wimsatt made significant progress in his play from OHS's 10-8 loss to Evansville Central a week ago.
"The O line did a nice job of protecting him," Fallin said. "What Gavin does really well is move in the pocket, avoid the rush, when that happens it's very difficult for defensive backs to stay in coverage for a long period of time. We were able to exploit that a couple of times, on the touchdown pass Ben Flaherty, Gavin escaped the pocket, on the long touchdown pass, he escaped the pocket."
The long moonshot throw for the touchdown was a good display of Wimsatt's arm strength.
"He can throw it, he's really strong, his arm strength supersedes what most high school quarterbacks can do," Fallin said. "We can get behind people, extend the pocket, he can throw it a long way. This is just his third varsity start."
Drew Hartz hit Dre Thruston with a 63-yard touchdown pass to close the scoring with 7:37 left in the game.
Hartz finished 12-of-21 passing for 152 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Braden Mundy had six catches for 57 yards for the Aces.
OHS outgained Catholic 338-180 in total yardage.
OHS was thinking about falling to Catholic 45-32 last season in the week leading up to this game.
"When it's Catholic there's always more on the line, our kids, this one means a lot to them after last year," Fallin said. "We wanted to prove we're a good football team."
Catholic fell to 2-1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0-0-7-0 -- 7
OWENSBORO 0-28-8-0 -- 36
O-Ethan Avery 16 run (Thurman kick)
O-Avery 3 run (Thurman kick)
O-Flaherty 19 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Tyren Hayden 56 pass from Wimsatt (Thurman kick)
O-Wimsatt 21 run (Tinsley run)
C-Thruston 63 pass from Hartz (Sullivan kick)
