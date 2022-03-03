The Owensboro High School boys basketball exploded in the third quarter to surge ahead and claim a 71-42 win over Whitesville Trinity in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament in front of a passionate crowd Wednesday night at the Sportscenter.
With the win, the Red Devils (22-7) advance to play McLean County (20-10) in Saturday’s semifinals at 3 p.m.
“We sped them up a little bit, and that’s what we got to do — play fast and use our speed to our advantage,” OHS coach Rod Drake said of his team’s strategy Wednesday. “(Trinity) is a good basketball team. They’re here for a reason. I’m just glad we got them out of the way.”
OHS jumped out to a 12-2 advantage to start the game and carried a 19-10 advantage into the second quarter.
From there, however, the Raiders (16-16) worked to slow the game and limit the Red Devils’ transition opportunities — forcing OHS to the foul line, where it made 8-of-12 free throws in the quarter. Gavin Howard knocked down a 3 with 2:13 left in the frame to draw Trinity within six points before consecutive baskets by Amari Wales and Kenyata Carbon gave OHS a 31-21 lead at intermission.
“First half, we came out, we were ready to play and then we hit a lull,” Drake said. “They made a run at it. We picked it back up in the third quarter. First game of the region (tournament), the jitters — they were a little nervous, regardless of the opponent.
“We put it together in the second half and started playing a little bit. Guys got a little more confident. We got to play a few more people in the second it. It was overall a good game for us.”
Talas Taylor’s 3-pointer at the start of the third sparked a 12-for-12 shooting performance in the period for the Red Devils, who also made 4-for-4 attempts from 3-point range. By the time the dust settled, OHS outscored the Raiders 30-4 in the third quarter for a 61-25 advantage.
Trinity outpaced Owensboro 17-10 in the final frame but couldn’t climb back into contention. Wales finished with 19 points for the Red Devils, Carbon added 15 points with nine steals, and Will Hume scored 13 points on four second-half 3-pointers. OHS shot 55.1% from the floor, including 6-of-16 from beyond the arc (37.5%), and converted 11-of-17 free throws (64.7%) with 16 turnovers.
Landon Huff scored 14 points and swiped three steals for the Raiders, who made 40.4% shots from the field, 1-of-10 attempts from distance (10%) and 7-of-14 foul shots (50%) with 20 turnovers. Landon Smith also hauled in nine rebounds.
“We just kind of fell into their trap of playing to their tempo,” Trinity coach Nathan West said. “One of the keys was for us to control the tempo. We saw little gaps and we knew what was coming, but we still tried to beat it. On that stage, I think we got caught up in the moment a little bit. It was mainly the pressure getting to us and speeding us up.”
Still, West added, he was proud of his team for reaching the regional tournament for the first time since 2009.
“We need the experience,” he said. “Our town, they do a really good job of supporting both of our teams. Our girls made it here a couple years ago, and it was similar — they all have shirts made right now and stuff like that. They supported us throughout the year, but especially these last couple games. It’s huge for our community.”
TRINITY 10 11 4 17 — 42
OWENSBORO 19 12 30 10 — 71
Whitesville Trinity (42) — Huff 14, Smith 7, Wright 6, Howard 5, Hatfield 4, Goetz 2, Hernandez 2, Payne 2.
Owensboro (71) — Wales 19, Carbon 15, Hume 13, Taylor 7, Glover 6, Powell 5, Kizer 3, Rogers 2, Johnson 1.
