Deion Winstead rushed for 167 yards with two breakaway scores, Kasey Boone tossed a trio of touchdowns passes, and the Owensboro defense put forth another dominant performance as the ninth-ranked Red Devils rolled to a 54-16 win over Christian County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Thursday night at Rash Stadium.
Winstead, a sophomore running back starting in place of star Kenyata Carbon, scored on runs of 41 and 53 yards — his long TD runs bookending a first half that saw Owensboro (9-2) leading 48-0 at halftime.
“I just knew I had to stay locked in throughout the week in practice, watch film and do what I needed to do,” said Winstead, who carried the ball 16 times and also caught three passes for 56 yards. “... They were stacking the box a little bit for the run game, so you have to read the hole.
“The linemen were a big part of what I did today. All love to them.”
Following Winstead’s first TD with 8:13 left in the opening frame, the Red Devils started scoring in a hurry.
Three plays after forcing a Christian County punt, OHS scored when Boone rolled to his right and found Khalil Rogers, who made two defenders miss along the sideline and raced for a 33-yard score. Less than 30 seconds later, Javion Robinson intercepted Colonels quarterback Deameion Leavell and returned it 27 yards for a score and a 21-0 lead with 5:03 left in the first quarter.
After recovering a short kickoff, the Red Devils needed just five plays for Boone to connect with Ethan Pendleton for a 20-yard TD. Evan Hampton scored less than two minutes later on a 15-yard jet sweep that put the Red Devils up 34-0 at the first break.
Another Boone-to-Pendleton strike — this time from 5 yards out — built OHS’s lead to 41-0 and forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock midway through the second quarter, and Winstead’s 53-yard score within the final minute of the half provided the Red Devils a 48-0 edge at intermission.
With the Red Devils’ substitutes in the game, Christian County (2-9) finally struck when Leavell found Elijah Underhill down the seam for a 64-yard TD with 2:23 left in the third quarter.
An onside-kick attempt gave OHS the ball near midfield. and seven plays later reserve signal-caller Trevor DeLacey threw a 15-yard TD to Braydon Pogue.
The final score came when Prince Northington II returned the ensuing kickoff for an 82-yard TD.
“I thought we, for the most part, did what we needed to do in a first-round playoff game,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “What we told these guys all week was (the Colonels) are much, much more athletic than what we’ve been used to facing in the first round the last few years, so we knew we’d have to come out and play well. I thought, early, we did. I thought there was a point in the second quarter where we lost concentration and didn’t execute like we had been at the start of the game.
“But, I thought as long as the starters were in there, we certainly played the way we needed to play.”
Fallin also credited his defensive unit, which held Christian County to two turnovers, five punts and a turnover on downs.
“Obviously, at this point, it’s clear to anyone that’s watched us is our defense is kind of our calling card this season,” said Fallin, noting that his team gave up only 14 yards in the first half. “Those guys came out and played well again tonight.”
Much of that effort was spearheaded by standout linebacker Jeremiah Goodwin, who helped the Red Devils collect five sacks on the night — and also forced a fumble when Christian County reached the OHS 1-yard-line early in the second quarter — despite the Red Devils mixing and matching players in different positions out of necessity.
“For all the people that we had in positions that maybe they weren’t used to,” Fallin added, “I thought we played well.
“Jeremiah is as good of a defensive player as I’ve ever coached. He’s just dynamic and hard to block and does a lot of different things and very savvy and understands football.”
For the game, Boone completed 11-of-19 passes for 147 yards with three TDs and a pair of interceptions. DeLacey finished 4-for-5 with 37 yards and a score.
Hampton carried the ball five times for 43 yards and a TD, Rogers made four catches for 55 yards and a score, and Pendleton hauled in three passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Owensboro returns to action next week when it hosts the winner of Friday’s Greenwood-Grayson County matchup.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY0 0 8 8 — 16
O-Winstead 41 run (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 33 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Robinson 27 interception (Lanz kick)
O-Pendleton 20 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Hampton 15 run (kick failed)
O-Pendleton 5 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Winstead 53 run (Lanz kick)
CC-Underhill 64 pass from Leavell (Riley pass from Leavell)
O-Pogue 15 pass from DeLacey (kick failed)
CC-Northington 82 kickoff (Underhill pass from Leavell)
