Deion Winstead rushed for 167 yards with two breakaway scores, Kasey Boone tossed a trio of touchdowns passes, and the Owensboro defense put forth another dominant performance as the ninth-ranked Red Devils rolled to a 54-16 win over Christian County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Thursday night at Rash Stadium.

Winstead, a sophomore running back starting in place of star Kenyata Carbon, scored on runs of 41 and 53 yards — his long TD runs bookending a first half that saw Owensboro (9-2) leading 48-0 at halftime.

