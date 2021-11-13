Once they picked up steam Friday night, the No. 3 Red Devils couldn’t be stopped.
Owensboro High School reeled off 36 unanswered points and surrendered just 132 total yards on the way to a 43-0 victory over No. 7 Graves County in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5-A football playoffs at Rash Stadium.
The win was the 11th in a row for OHS (11-1), which captured the Class 5-A, District 1 title in the process.
“No question, played in all three phases the best game we’ve played all year against a really quality opponent,” Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said. “Particularly proud of the defense tonight. That’s a team that’s averaging almost 40 points a game, shut them out, and they never really threatened to score.
“In the early going, we knew it was going to be tough sledding trying to run against them. They had a good game plan and they came in bound and determined that weren’t going to run the ball against them. They were selling out, and we had to be patient.”
Eventually, Fallin continued, his team broke through.
After a scoreless first quarter, quarterback Kasey Boone connected with running back Kenyata Carbon for a 4-yard touchdown with 7:20 left in the second frame. After forcing a three-and-out — and a punt that traveled just five yards — Owensboro scored again then Boone found Jeremiah Goodwin up the middle of the field for a 23-yard score.
The Red Devils later drove to the Eagles’ 11-yard-line late in the first half, but Owensboro’s field goal attempt sailed wide. OHS led 14-0 at intermission.
Carbon broke loose for a 65-yard scoring scamper with 5:16 left in the third quarter, and Kanye Johnson intercepted Graves County quarterback Drake Defreitas to set up the Red Devils’ next score. Boone tossed a short swing pass out to Carbon, who broke a pair of tackles and raced up the sideline for a 48-yard score and subsequent 28-0 lead at 3:21 of the third quarter.
Another Graves three-and-out allowed OHS to secure the KHSAA-mandated running clock when Boone found Goodwin over the middle for a 10-yard TD. Boone then tossed a pass to Javius “Byrd” Taylor for the 2-point conversion, putting OHS ahead 36-0 with 1:01 left in the third period.
For the game, Boone completed 16-of-27 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns with an interception. Carbon tallied three total touchdowns as well, rushing 10 times for 100 yards and a score, along with two receptions for 52 yards and a pair of TDs.
OHS wideout Khalil Rogers hauled in eight passes for 101 yards, and Goodwin made two catches for 32 yards and two scores.
The Red Devils finished with 404 yards of total offense.
Heralded running back Clint McKee paced Graves County (9-3) with 27 carries for 94 yards. Defreitas completed 6-of-18 passes for 34 yards with four interceptions. The Eagles tallied
“I have all the respect in the world for Clint McKee,” Fallin said. “He’s a tremendous football player, and we held him under 100 yards tonight. That’s just a tremendous effort.
“Really proud of these guys, proud of their effort tonight, proud of their focus, proud of their focus, proud of them sort of weathering the storm at first. It’s a game of emotion, and when things don’t go your way, you got to fight through that, maintain that even-keel and keep battling, and we did that.”
OHS plays against next week when the Red Devils host Bullitt Central, which advanced Friday with a 48-7 win over Louisville Fairdale.
GRAVES COUNTY0 0 0 0 — 0
OWENSBORO0 14 22 7 — 43
O-Carbon 4 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Goodwin 23 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 65 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 48 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Goodwin 10 pass from Boone (Taylor pass from Boone)
O-Pendleton 25 interception (Lanz kick)
