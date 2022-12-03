Jonathan Moss scored 16 points to lead three Red Devils in double figures as Owensboro captured a 71-53 win over Evansville Christian on Friday night in Evansville.
Kenyata Carbon added 15 points for OHS (2-0), and Ethan Pendleton posted 14 points.
Josiah Dunham scored 26 points for the Eagles (4-1), and Jake Schnepper tallied 15 points.
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 10 10 16 17 — 53
OWENSBORO 17 9 23 23 — 71
Evansville Christian (53) — Dunham 26, Schnepper 15, Chesser 7, Davis 5
Owensboro (71) — Moss 16, Carbon 15, Pendleton 14, Rogers 7, Taylor 7, Sanders 6, Goodwin 4, Powell 2.
WEBSTER COUNTY 69, APOLLO 34
Jaren Stites scored 13 points as the Eagles lost in Dixon.
Deshawn Murphy led Webster County (2-0) with 18 points.
WEBSTER COUNTY 22 18 16 13 — 69
Apollo (34) — Stites 13, Hein 8, Anderson 5, Tutt 3, Badger 2, Eans 2, Carter 1.
Webster County (69) — Murphy 18, Michalek 11, Austin 10, Austin 8, Garrard 7, Davis 3, Starks-Scott 3, Alstadt 2, Hardison 2, Wright 2, McDyer 1.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 53, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 30
A’Lyrica Hughes poured in a game-best 25 points to lead the Lady Devils in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic in Owensboro.
Undefeated Owensboro improved to 3-0.
Anaysia Bagwell finished with 14 points for Christian County (0-2).
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 5 6 11 8 — 30
OWENSBORO 13 9 15 16 — 53
Christian County (30) — Bagwell 14, Day 7, Daniel 4, Harris 4, McGregor 1.
Owensboro (53) — Hughes 25, Paige 9, Gibson 6, Carter-Swanagan 5, Worth 5, Phillips 2, Greer 1.
MEADE COUNTY 73, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 50
Peyton Stewart poured in 33 points to lead the Lady Waves in Brandenburg.
Katie Durbin chipped in 14 points, and Paige Medley had 10 points for Meade County (2-0).
Brooklyn Stewart scored 17 points for the Lady Mustangs (2-1), and Makayla Duvall finished with 10 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 19 5 13 13 — 50
MEADE COUNTY 12 21 23 17 — 73
Muhlenberg County (50) — Stewart 17, Duvall 10, Boggess 5, Fields 5, Proffitt 5, Wilkins 5, Joines 3.
Meade County (73) — Peyton 33, Durbin 14, Medley 10, Babb 6, M. Clanton 6, Crawley 2, Henley 2.
SOUTH WARREN 43, APOLLO 36
Kennedy Lane scored 13 points as the E-Gals fell in Bowling Green.
Gizelle Whitlock hauled in a team-best seven boards for Apollo (0-2).
Gracie Hodges finished with 20 points for South Warren (1-1).
SOUTH WARREN 6 15 16 16 — 43
Apollo (36) — Lane 13, John 5, Lee 4, Sapp 4, Whitlock 4, Dant 3, Survant 3.
South Warren (43) — Hodges 20, Frank 9, Overbay 5, Strow 5, Martin 2, Maxwell 2.
