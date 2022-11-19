Kenyata Carbon and Jeremiah Goodwin each rushed for over 100 yards, the vaunted Owensboro defense earned another shutout, and the Red Devils rolled to a 36-0 win over Louisville Fairdale in the third round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Friday night at Rash Stadium.
With the win, Owensboro (11-2) advances to next week’s state semifinals to face Frederick Douglass (13-0), as the Red Devils look to reach the state title game for the second time in three seasons.
“Not done yet, and that’s four straight regional championships and four straight trips to the semifinals,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “So, we’re excited to be playing again next Friday and practicing on Thanksgiving.”
First, however, Owensboro had to dispatch Fairdale (11-2).
“We thought that we were going to be able to take advantage of some of the things that they were going to do, from a schematic standpoint,” Fallin said. “It was going to give us an opportunity to move the ball on offense, and we felt that we were going to be able to know, with a pretty good degree of reliability, what they were going to be doing offensively.
“It was just going to come down to executing and making plays, and our kids did that tonight.”
Following Deion Winstead’s diving interception to halt the first drive of the game for the Bulldogs, Owensboro embarked on a 10-play, 76-yard scoring drive capped off by Goodwin’s 29-yard touchdown run with 7:35 left in the first frame.
A four-and-out moments later gave the ball back to the Red Devils, who went ahead 14-0 following another long drive and Carbon’s 4-yard scoring rush with 3:08 to go in the opening quarter.
Javion Robinson’s interception midway through the second quarter led to another OHS score — a perfectly-placed 8-yard touchdown throw from Kasey Boone to Ethan Pendleton — with 1:48 left in the first half and a 21-0 lead at intermission.
The Bulldogs recovered an onside kick to open the second half but were limited to only a punt, and three plays later, Goodwin broke free up the left side for an 82-yard TD scamper.
The Red Devils closed out scoring on Carbon’s 2-yard touchdown with 7:48 remaining, and Boone’s completion to Khalil Rogers on the 2-point try gave OHS a 36-0 lead and forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Goodwin finished with 140 yards and two TDs on only eight rushes, and Carbon finished with 111 yards and two scores on 18 attempts. Boone completed 11-of-19 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown. Pendleton and Rogers each had 66 yards receiving, with Pendleton adding a touchdown reception.
The Red Devils finished with 432 yards of total offense, while their defense limited Fairdale to only 134 yards.
“We knew they were big enough and athletic enough that they were going to have some first downs,” Fallin said. “We just had to keep fighting and we felt like if we can make them keep snapping it, they were going to make a mistake, we were going to get negative plays to put them behind the chains, and we were going to get stops.”
It was another banner performance for a defense that has become accustomed to shutting down opposing offenses.
“We felt like (defense) was going to be our calling card,” Fallin added. “We’ve got a bunch of seniors on that side of the ball and a ton of experience on that side of the ball. When you’re good up front — like really good up front and really experienced — you can create a lot of problems. They just can’t block you.
“That’s where we’re at right now as a team. We can create chaos in the backfield and it makes it very hard for anybody to do anything against us offensively.
“Overall, very pleased with the execution and all three phases of the game.”
O-Goodwin 29 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 4 run (Lanz kick)
O-Pendleton 8 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Goodwin 82 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 2 run (Rogers pass from Boone)
