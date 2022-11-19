Kenyata Carbon and Jeremiah Goodwin each rushed for over 100 yards, the vaunted Owensboro defense earned another shutout, and the Red Devils rolled to a 36-0 win over Louisville Fairdale in the third round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Friday night at Rash Stadium.

With the win, Owensboro (11-2) advances to next week’s state semifinals to face Frederick Douglass (13-0), as the Red Devils look to reach the state title game for the second time in three seasons.

