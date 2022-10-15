Owensboro High School’s explosive offense, swarm-to-the-ball defense and opportunistic special teams unit were all on full display Friday night as the Red Devils rolled to a 56-7 win over district rival Graves County at Rash Stadium.

OHS (6-2, 4-0 in Class 5-A, District 1) racked up 330 yards of total offense, including three touchdowns of 24 yards or more, while limiting the Eagles to only 157 yards of offense. The Red Devils also found the end zone on a kickoff return and a fumble return in the second half.

