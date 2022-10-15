Owensboro High School’s explosive offense, swarm-to-the-ball defense and opportunistic special teams unit were all on full display Friday night as the Red Devils rolled to a 56-7 win over district rival Graves County at Rash Stadium.
OHS (6-2, 4-0 in Class 5-A, District 1) racked up 330 yards of total offense, including three touchdowns of 24 yards or more, while limiting the Eagles to only 157 yards of offense. The Red Devils also found the end zone on a kickoff return and a fumble return in the second half.
It was the most complete performance since Owensboro’s season-opening loss to St. Xavier, Red Devils coach Jay Fallin said, and getting standouts Jeremiah Goodwin, Kanye Johnson and Ethan Pendleton back on the field at the same time was key to the performance.
“It just makes a huge difference,” he said, noting that Goodwin and Johnson had missed the last several games. “The guys that have been in there for them have battled admirably. There’s just a difference between having a senior that’s started 25 games and a sophomore who’s still figuring it out, that probably ought to be playing JV. I thought, defensively, couldn’t have played any better than we played, and in special teams, I thought we played well and executed well.”
Fallin was especially pleased with the way his team performed considering the high school is out for fall break.
“Just proud of how we played, start to finish,” he added. “Proud of the focus our guys brought to these last two weeks. It can be tough. This is fall break, and historically it’s been tough for us to play on fall break just because everybody’s out of sorts.
“I thought we really embraced the challenge and just played really well in all three phases of the game.”
After a long, game-opening drive by Graves County (4-4, 3-1) that ended in a turnover on downs, OHS needed only six plays — aided by Kenyata Carbon’s 44-yard run — before Carbon punched in a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Red Devils led 7-0 heading into the second quarter, but their offense exploded from there. Carbon’s 40-yard scamper set up Xander Early’s 4-yard TD run with 10:42 left until halftime; Carbon broke free for a 65-yard TD run two minutes later; Kasey Boone connected with Khalil Rogers, who took a bubble screen 24 yards for a score with 4:03 left in the frame; and Evan Hampton carried in a 13-yard TD at 2:01.
By the time the dust settled, OHS led 36-0 at intermission and had forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
Carbon finished with 169 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries, all in the first half.
“He’s just a really explosive player that has a lot of gifts,” Fallin said of the 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior. “He’s got tremendous vision, he’s strong, he runs much bigger than he is, hard to tackle. Very rarely is the first guy that touches him going to tackle him. Runs with good ball security, doesn’t fumble the ball. And the offense line did a nice job tonight opening up the lanes that needed to be open for that to happen.”
Just seconds after intermission, Javion Robinson took a pooch kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown that put OHS ahead 43-0. Three plays later, Rogers intercepted Graves County quarterback Kaden Gregory and returned it 38 yards for another score and a 50-0 lead.
With Red Devils substitutes in the game, the Eagles scored their only points when Cadyen Goodman ran in a 7-yard TD early in the fourth quarter.
Owensboro capped off scoring when Hampton found enough running room for a 63-yard touchdown scamper within the final minute. Hampton finished with 84 yards and a pair of TDs on only three rushes.
The victory was the fourth in a row for OHS, which returns to action next week at Grayson County.
“It’s one game, but it shows our guys, again, that we are a good team,” Fallin said. “I think there was probably a lot of doubt — a lot of people maybe questioned us and wrote us off after the Catholic loss (on Sept. 9) — but I think we’re firing on all cylinders now and we have to carry that forward.”
GRAVES COUNTY 0 0 0 7 — 7
O-Carbon 4 run (Lanz kick)
O-Early 4 run (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 65 run (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 24 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Hampton 13 run (Boone run)
O-Robinson 65 kickoff return (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 38 fumble return (Lanz kick)
GC-Goodman 7 run (Thomas kick)
