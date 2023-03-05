Five Red Devils scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Kenyata Carbon and 18 points from Dayshawn Sanders, as Owensboro rolled to a 95-77 win over Butler County in the 3rd Region Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals in front of a packed house Saturday night at the Sportscenter.
With the victory, OHS (18-10) advances to face 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic (28-5) in the regional championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“That’s where we want to be at. We took the scenic route, but we’re here,” said OHS head coach Rod Drake, with a laugh. “We’ve gotten better.
“After three weeks (of being healthy), we started seeing results. We started seeing a little more crispness in our offense, guys know where they’re supposed to be, we’re organized — now these guys believe, and we’re here.”
The Red Devils, who built a 33-42 advantage at halftime, pulled away in the third quarter behind the efforts of an 8-0 run — taking a 50-33 lead on Cayman Powell’s layup less than three minutes into the period. OHS scored 29 of 37 points across the end of the third and the start of the fourth period, securing an 82-49 lead with 4:40 left — essentially putting the game out of reach despite a late run by Butler County (22-11).
Powell added 15 points for OHS, Ethan Pendleton produced 14 points, and Jonathan Moss chipped in 11 as the Red Devils shot 59.6% from the field, 10-of-20 from 3-point range (50%) and 23-of-41 at the foul line (56.1%) with 15 turnovers.
Ty Price poured in a game-high 41 points, and Lawson Rice added 14 points for the Bears, who shot 59.6% from the floor, 8-of-16 from long range (50%) and 19-of-24 at the free-throw line (72.9%) with 24 turnovers.
OWENSBORO 20 22 24 29 — 95
BUTLER COUNTY 16 17 9 35 — 77
Owensboro (95) — Carbon 20, Sanders 18, Powell 15, Pendleton 14, Moss 11, Webb 9, Taylor 8.
Butler County (77) — Price 41, Rice 14, Deweese 9, Laughing 5, Castlen 4, Grubb 2, Hudson 2.
