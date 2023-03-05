Five Red Devils scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Kenyata Carbon and 18 points from Dayshawn Sanders, as Owensboro rolled to a 95-77 win over Butler County in the 3rd Region Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals in front of a packed house Saturday night at the Sportscenter.

With the victory, OHS (18-10) advances to face 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic (28-5) in the regional championship game Tuesday at 7 p.m.

