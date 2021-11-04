The first step into the high school football postseason begins Thursday night.
After rolling to a 9-1 regular-season record, which includes nine straight victories, No. 3 Owensboro will begin the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs when the Red Devils host Grayson County at 6:30 p.m. at Rash Stadium.
Though OHS will have several players sitting out to heal “bumps, bruises and minor injuries,” according to Red Devils head coach Jay Fallin, he doesn’t expect anything less than a full effort from his squad.
“If we take care of business, we’re hoping to have those guys back for the second round of the playoffs,” he said. “But we have every confidence in the guys stepping up to fill those holes.
“November is what you work for all year. You want to put yourself in a position to be successful, and we want to build our program in such a fashion that everything builds towards November. That includes putting ourselves in position, by having success in the regular season, to host home playoff games and give ourselves the best possible path forward to continue to go on a run.”
As the Class 5-A, District 1 regular-season champions, OHS secured home-field advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Red Devils also finished with the third-best RPI in 5-A, meaning Owensboro would host any further playoff games — unless pitted against Woodford County or Frederick Douglass — if it advances.
That was the case last year when OHS hosted contests throughout the postseason on its way to reaching the Class 5-A state championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Despite past success, however, Fallin and his players are looking solely at the task at hand.
“It just takes a daily, concentrated effort by everybody — coaches and players,” he said. “You can never take anything for granted. Last year’s success doesn’t have anything to do with this year and this team. Each team, each season, each week, each day, you’ve got to go out and earn it.”
Standing in the Red Devils’ path is Grayson County (4-6), which dropped its last two games — including a 58-7 defeat against OHS two weeks ago.
In that game, Owensboro got a punt return touchdown from Maurice Moorman, a pair of fumble recovery scores from Jeremiah Goodwin and Sahvon Hines and an interception returned for a TD by Zach Clark.
“We’re on a pretty special run of scoring touchdowns on defense and special teams,” said Fallin, whose team has racked up five interception return TDs — including three by Clark — this season, along with five fumble recovery scores, six punts returned for TDs and a pair of kickoff return scores. “We’d like to continue to move that forward. We want to be opportunistic on defense, and when you can turn that into touchdowns, that’s great. For years, we’ve tried to gain an advantage in special teams, the often-forgotten third phase of the game, and we feel like we’ve been able to do that.”
Offensively, OHS running back Tramel Barksdale has churned out 953 yards and 11 TDs on 111 carries, while Kenyata Carbon has rushed for 453 yards and eight TDs in only six contests.
Meanwhile, the Cougars are led by running back Chandler McCrady, who has rushed for 514 yards and nine TDs.
Falin expects a tough fight from GCHS, but he’s also confident in his players.
“Coach (Bryan) Jones does a great job with his program, and they’ll have a great plan together,” Fallin said of Grayson County. “They always do a really good job of throwing us some wrinkles we haven’t seen on film. We’ll need to be able to adjust on the fly, and it will be the first true cold game we’ve played in.
“Having postseason experience helps. This will be the 12th postseason game we’ve played since our seniors entered our program. That’s a bunch. It gives guys confidence to go out and play and understand what it takes.
“We want to continue playing through these playoffs for as long as possible. Tomorrow is the first step towards that. It’s great to dream about playing for a state championship, but you better be focused on what’s in front of you first. Right now, the only thing we’re thinking about is Grayson County.”
