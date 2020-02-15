Amari Wales scored a game-high 18 points, and the Owensboro High School boys’ basketball team used a big second-quarter run to pull away for a 77-55 victory over Owensboro Catholic on Friday at OHS.
“We were just ready to play tonight,” Red Devils coach Rod Drake said afterward. “I think after Tuesday night’s game (a 62-61 loss to Bowling Green) — we lost it, but it was an eye-opener. Our guys found out how much we improved from earlier in the year. That showed up Tuesday night, and we put it all together tonight.”
OHS (16-10, 6-0 9th District) led 16-14 at the first break, but Wales opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and a layup moments later — keying a 22-2 Red Devils run over the next seven minutes.
“Everybody contributed, and I think our defensive pressure wore them down in the second quarter,” Drake said. “... It was a team effort. We’ve been out of position all year long. Tonight, everybody was right where they were supposed to be.
“It was like a machine. We were rolling tonight.”
Owensboro Catholic’s Brian Griffith banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, and OHS took a 42-23 lead into intermission.
The third quarter was much of the same for the Red Devils, who got eight points from Jaiden Greathouse in the period to build a 60-29 advantage before another Griffith 3 with 10.2 seconds left in the frame.
The Aces outscored OHS 23-17 in the fourth quarter but were unable to get any closer than 20 points the rest of the way.
Kenyatta Carbon finished with 16 points for the Red Devils, who also got 15 points and 11 rebounds from Greathouse. Gavin Wimsatt added 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Griffith led Catholic with 16 points, while Drew Hartz and Ji Webb contributed 14 points apiece. Webb hauled in a team-best eight rebounds, as well.
With the win, the Red Devils locked up the top seed in the upcoming 9th District Tournament.
“We finished the year without losing to a 9th District team for two years in a row,” Drake said. “These guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now. Our young guys, they’re not young anymore. They’re playing tough. It’s a good group right now.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14-9-9-23 — 55
OWENSBORO 16-26-18-17 — 77
Owensboro Catholic (55) — Griffith 16, Hartz 14, Webb 14, McFarland 4, Weaver 4, Scales 3.
Owensboro (77) — Wales 18, Carbon 16, Greathouse 15, Wimsatt 11, Pendleton 5, Dickinson 3, Hagan 3, Hayden 2, Hinton 2, Powell 2.
