Two penalty kick goals by Owensboro's Josh Head proved to be the difference on Thursday night as the Red Devils posted a hard-earned 3-1 victory over visiting Apollo in a boys' high school soccer match at the OHS Soccer Complex at Shifley Park.
"I thought we played OK," Red Devils coach Ryan Haley said. "I saw versions of what we can be in the first half, but I would like to see better play consistently -- I thought fatigue set in a little bit in the second half.
"Apollo played hard the full game and I thought they really took the game to us."
Head scored consecutive penalty kicks in the 17th and 19th minutes to push OHS in front 2-0, but Apollo responded just 14 seconds after the second PK -- getting a goal from 15 yards out from Jaelin Kirk off a deflection to slice his team's deficit in half.
Owensboro answered in the 25th minute when Paxton Jenkins scored off an assist from Jose Payne to account for the final margin.
"Paxton Jenkins played really well for us," Haley said. "He scored the separation goal that made it 3-1."
Both teams had opportunities to score in the second half, but defense ruled the final 40 minutes.
"I think our defense played well," Haley said. "We did a good job containing Apollo for the most part, and I thought our midfield play was particularly strong.
"Offensively, we need to spread the opposing defense out and work the flanks more. We're very strong up the middle, but we'll be more dangerous once we open up the field with our attack."
Apollo coach Ryan Poirier was generally pleased with his team's performance.
"We're playing hard, we're playing well," Poirier said. "I thought we responded very well in the second half.
"Our defense was a little shaky early, but I thought tightened it up after that. Owensboro is hard to contain because they are so fast with and without the ball."
Owensboro finished with 14 shots on goal, compared to eight for Apollo. Red Devils goalkeeper Radley Worth made six saves and Eagles keeper Matthew Marks saved seven shots.
OHS improved to 7-3-1 overall and 3-1 against 9th District competition, while Apollo fell to 4-5 in all games and 1-3 within the district.
The Red Devils return to the pitch on Tuesday against visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins. Apollo is scheduled to play three times this weekend in the Boots and Butts Soccer Classic in Hopkinsville.
