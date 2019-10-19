Gavin Wimsatt threw three touchdown passes to Treyvon Tinlsey and Cameron Thompson rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown as visiting Owensboro defeated Graves County 27-8 in a Class 5-A district football battle on Friday night in Mayfield.
The Red Devils (7-1, 4-0 district) were in a dogfight throughout the first half, taking only a 13-8 lead to the locker room at halftime.
"This is always a very tough place to play and Graves County is a gritty team," OHS head coach Jay Fallin said. "The guys had a really great team effort, and Treyvon Tinlsey made a couple of very nice touchdown receptions that stretched it out a little for us in the second half.
"Cameron Thompson ran the ball well and, once again, we got another great defensive effort."
The Red Devils, ranked No. 6 in Class 5-A, finished with 347 yards of total offense, compared to 326 for the Eagles, who slipped to 4-4 overall and 3-1 within the district.
Wimsatt finished 17-of-33 through the air for 187 yards and three TDs. Thompson scored on a 34-yard run.
Owensboro returns to district action next Friday when it plays host to Grayson County at Rash Stadium.
APOLLO 35, MARSHALLCOUNTY 28
Apollo rallied from a two-touchdown deficit by scoring the game's final 21 points in a gritty Class 6-A district comeback victory over the Marshals at Carroll Traylor Stadium in Draffenville.
The Eagles got a game-winning 73-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Chase Rhinerson to Brandon Husk with 57 seconds left.
The win lifted the Eagles to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district play.
Apollo was paced by junior running back Harold Hogg, who scored four touchdowns on runs of 22, 3, 50, and 55 yards.
The contest was deadlocked 14-14 at intermission.
Apollo is scheduled to play host to arch-rival Daviess County next Friday in a 6-A clash.
Marshall County (2-6, 0-4) suffered its fourth consecutive defeat.
McLEAN COUNTY 46, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 20
McLean County's Wing-T attack rushed for 325 yards and five touchdowns in a convincing Class 2-A victory at Elkton.
Andrew Munster rushed for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and finished with 93 yards on the ground.
Peyton Caraway, who rushed for 75 yards, scored on a 32-yard run and also connected with Brady Dame for an 83-yard touchdown pass.
The Cougars also got a 31-yard TD run from Connor Baldwin and a 28-yard scoring scamper from Landen Capps.
McLean County (4-4. 2-1) rolled up 428 yards of total offense, while limiting the Rebels to 323 -- including just 121 on the ground.
Defensively for MCHS, Capps and Dame had interceptions and Wesley Wells made a fumble recovery.
The Cougars are on the road next Friday, challenging Hancock County in Hawesville.
Todd County Central (6-3, 1-3), which has dropped three of its last four games, is idle next week before closing out the regular season Nov. 1 at Crittenden County.
OHIO COUNTY 40, GRAYSON COUNTY 31
Ohio County went on the road and upset Grayson County in a Class 5-A district matchup in Leitchfield.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Eagles, who improved to 3-5 in all games and 1-3 against district competition.
Grayson County, which opened the season with six consecutive victories, has now lost back-to-back district games, slipping to 6-2 overall and 2-2 in district play.
Both teams remain in district play next Friday, with Ohio County visiting Breckinridge County and Grayson County playing at Owensboro.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 22, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 14
Muhlenberg County got a big Class 5-A district road victory in Harned, defeating the homestanding Fighting Tigers in an eight-point decision.
The Mustangs, snapping a two-game losing skid, improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 versus district competition, while Breckinridge County fell to 4-4 in all games and is winless in four district encounters.
Muhlenberg County now gears up for a two-game homestand to close out the regular season -- hosting Graves County in a district matchup next Friday, before playing host to the Bombers of Ballard Memorial on Nov. 1.
Breckinridge County remains at home next week to face Ohio County in a 5-A district game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.