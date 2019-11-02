Owensboro found a way on Friday night.
Despite subpar performances in their passing and kickoff return games, the Red Devils overcame a halftime deficit to defeat age-old rival Henderson County 22-16 in the high school football regular-season finale for both teams at Rash Stadium.
OHS (9-1) will take an eight-game winning streak into next Friday's Class 5-A first-round playoff matchup against visiting Muhlenberg County.
"We needed a game like this," Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. "It's been a long time since we're trailed at the half and we had to find a way to battle back and get the job done.
"Henderson County is a very good football team, big and strong and they play so hard. I'm proud of the way we buckled down and held them without a point in the second half. To be a really good team you have to pick each other up, and I thought that's what we did well in this one."
The Red Devils, ranked No. 7 in Class 5-A, got off to a swift start, as sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt raced 63 yards on the first play from scrimmage to provide Owensboro a quick 7-0 lead.
The Colonels (7-3) responded midway through the first quarter, slicing their deficit to 7-3 when Colton Evans drilled a 36-yard field goal.
Henderson County took its first lead late in the quarter when Daymian Dixon caught a Ben Dalton pass and raced 50 yards down the near sideline to push the Colonels in front, 9-6.
Owensboro answered early in the second period as Wimsatt broke free for a 55-yard scoring run. A 2-point conversion pass from Wimsatt to Treyvon Tinsley made it 15-9.
Just before halftime, the Colonels marched 62 yards in eight plays, with Dixon catching another touchdown aerial from Dalton -- this one from 24 yards out -- to provide the visitors a 16-15 edge at intermission.
"I'm disappointed with our kickoff return game," said Fallin, whose club allowed the Colonels to recover two short kickoffs in the first half. "We knew coming in that's something they do, and we worked on it in practice, but we didn't execute very well -- that's something we definitely must improve on."
Henderson County, ranked No. 9 in Class 6-A, maintained its narrow advantage throughout the third quarter and much of the fourth, before Owensboro put together its game-winning march -- a 13-play, 73-yard drive that culminated with Wimsatt's 14-yard scoring run at the 6:16 mark.
"Gavin didn't have his best night in the pocket," Fallin said, "but good players find ways to make contributions, and he wound up with all three of our touchdowns on the ground."
After that, Owensboro's stellar defense shut down the Colonels to preserve a hard-earned triumph.
Wimsatt was just 9-of-23 for 49 yards through the air, but he carried the ball 15 times for a game-best 143 yards and three scores. Ethan Avery added 80 yards on 13 rushes.
The Red Devils finished with 262 yards of total offense.
Henderson County, which plays host to Daviess County in the first round of next week's 6-A playoffs, finished with 252 yards of total offense.
Dalton and Sam Elliott combined for 146 yards through the air and running back Logan Green gained 88 yards on 24 carries.
HENDERSON COUNTY 9-7-0-0 -- 16
OWENSBORO 7-8-0-7 -- 22
O-Wimsatt 63 run (Thurman kick)
HC-Evans 36 FG
HC-Dixon 50 pass from Dalton (kick failed)
O-Wimsatt 55 run (Tinsley pass from Wimsatt)
HC-Dixon 24 pass from Dalton (Evans kick)
O-Wimsatt 14 run (Thurman kick)
