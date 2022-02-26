The Red Devils are district champions once again.
Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-high 27 points, and the Owensboro High School boys basketball team used its high-octane defense to capture a 59-49 win over Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District Tournament championship game Friday night at Daviess County High School.
The victory was the fourth consecutive district crown for the Red Devils (21-7). Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
“We’re just fortunate to be here,” OHS coach Rod Drake said afterward. “This group, these guys have worked hard. We’re excited for the next round. You can’t take these times for granted.
“We played a tough schedule. We deserve to be here because we put the work in.”
However, Drake admitted, Friday’s win wasn’t pretty.
“It was ugly, but we’ll take it,” he said. “The thing is both teams advance. We played a little raggedy the first two or three quarters, but we picked it up the third and fourth quarters.
“We played on our heels tonight the first two quarters.”
Owensboro Catholic (17-12), playing without star point guard Brian Griffith because of a knee ailment, jumped out of the gate early with a 9-0 run. Ji Webb, who led the Aces with 19 points and 14 rebounds, later scored in the post to extend Catholic’s lead to 16-7 with 3:02 left in the opening frame.
OHS answered with a 9-2 quarter-closing run to draw within 18-16 at the first break.
Neither team found much separation in the second quarter, with Owensboro pulling ahead for a 26-24 advantage at intermission.
“We got in a little funk, and I guess some of our guys saw Griffith wasn’t playing and relaxed,” Drake said. “I thought they gave us all they had the first seven or eight minutes but then we adjusted. A sloppy ball game, but we’ll take it.”
The Red Devils turned up the pressure in the second half, forcing 14 turnovers after halftime. Carbon notched nine points in the third quarter as OHS outscored the Aces 19-8 for a 45-32 lead entering the fourth.
“We turned it over like crazy at the start of the third quarter,” OCHS coach Tim Riley said. “You just can’t. That’s what they live off of — layups and turnovers.”
Catholic couldn’t get back to within a single-digit deficit for the remainder of the game.
“We know coming in and resting Griff that it was going to be hard,” Riley said. “He could’ve probably played, but you don’t win the regional title tonight. That’s the ultimate goal.
“We played really well for a while and then we ran out of gas.”
In addition to his scoring output, Carbon produced eight rebounds, six steals and three assists for OHS. Amari Wales finished with 18 points, seven steals and five rebounds, and Chris Glover reeled in six boards.
The Red Devils made 23-of-54 shots from the field for 42.6%, 3-of-14 attempts from 3-point range for 21.4% and 10-of-18 at the foul line for 55.5% with 11 turnovers.
Jari Barber also scored 13 points and collected 10 rebounds for the Aces, who made 22-of-52 shots from the field for 42.3%, 3-of-12 from beyond the arc for 25% and 2-of-6 at the free-throw line for 33.3% with 19 turnovers.
Both teams will find out their regional draws Saturday morning.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 18 6 8 17 — 49
OWENSBORO 16 10 19 14 — 59
Owensboro Catholic (49) — Webb 19, Barber 13, Gray 8, T. Carrico 3, V. Carrico 2, Clark 2, Frick 2.
Owensboro (59) — Carbon 27, Wales 18, Rogers 6, Taylor 6, Powell 2.
