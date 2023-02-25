Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Owensboro High School to a 69-55 victory over Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District Tournament championship game in front of a raucous, standing-room-only crowd Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.
The victory earned a fifth consecutive district title for the Red Devils (16-10), who went through a tumultuous journey on the way to the postseason.
“The last couple weeks of the regular season, we were still trying to find out where we were,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “Ji (Webb) gets hurt, we’re playing different people — the last couple weeks, we put some practice time together and we looked good, I thought.
“This time of year, depending on where you’ve been at — we’re playing to win, some of these teams are playing not to lose. That’s why I think we have an advantage over some of these teams. We played a good schedule. We’ve seen it all on the court, so our kids don’t get rattled.”
Catholic (26-5) jumped out to a 8-2 lead after Brian Griffith’s 3-pointer less than three minutes into the game, but the Red Devils answered with an 11-0 run for a five-point lead following Talas Taylor’s layup with 3:38 left in the period. Griffith’s corner 3 with seven seconds left pulled the Aces to within 16-15 at the first break.
Catholic opened the second frame on an 8-0 run, capped off by another Griffith 3 that pushed his team to a 22-16 advantage with 5:53 left before halftime. From there, however, OHS closed the quarter on a 17-4 scoring outburst — with eight points from Dayshawn Sanders and seven from Jonathan Moss — to secure a 33-26 lead at intermission.
Webb’s hook shot in the post capped off the Red Devils’ 7-0 run to start the second quarter, but the Aces responded with a 10-2 spurt of their own — with Luke Beickman’s layup drawing Catholic to within 42-36 with 1:49 left in the third quarter. OHS scored six of the next eight points for a 48-38 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Beickman knocked down a 3 that trimmed Catholic’s deficit to 52-45 with 6:11 remaining, but OHS again extended its advantage back to double digits with a 3 from Sanders 20 seconds later. The Aces climbed back to within nine points twice down the stretch but OHS kept them at bay the rest of the way.
“Experience has a lot to do with that,” Drake said. “We’re just going to enjoy this one and we’ll see what happens next week. It’s one game at a time, and everybody’s 0-0 starting next week.”
Sanders finished with 13 points for OHS, while Webb added nine points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Carbon dished four assists, and Taylor hauled in four boards as the Red Devils shot 52.1% from the field and 6-of-14 from 3-point range (42.9%) to overcome its 13-of-29 free-throw shooting (44.8%) and 14 turnovers.
Griffith scored 24 points with seven rebounds and four steals to pace Catholic, while Tutt Carrico recorded 12 points and eight rebounds. Beickman grabbed nine boards and swiped a trio of steals, and Parker Gray grabbed five rebounds for the Aces, who shot 29.9% from the field, 8-of-25 from beyond the arc (32%) and 7-of-11 at the free-throw line (63.6%) with 14 turnovers.
“I thought we played hard as a group,” OCHS coach Tim Riley said. “We got to move the basketball, and we didn’t move the ball enough. We didn’t get enough assists in the game. We got to get assists.
“We didn’t run a very good offense, and it’s a tough place to play over here. If it’s another court, maybe it’s a little bit closer, maybe not. They were a hungry team tonight. We beat them by 20 last time, we held them to 40 points — they were really jacked up for tonight’s game.”
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter and will learn their matchups at the tournament draw Saturday morning.
OWENSBORO16 17 15 21 — 69
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC15 11 12 17 — 55
Owensboro (69) — Carbon 28, Sanders 13, Webb 9, Moss 7, Taylor 6, Powell 4, Johnson 2.
Owensboro Catholic (55) — Griffith 24, T. Carrico 12, Gray 8, Beickman 7, Sims 4.BOX:
(based on regular-season play)
Daviess County: Jack Payne, Gage Phelps.
Owensboro: Kenyata Carbon (co-player of the year), Talas Taylor.
Owensboro Catholic: Parker Gray, Brian Griffith (co-player of the year).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.