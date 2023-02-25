Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Owensboro High School to a 69-55 victory over Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District Tournament championship game in front of a raucous, standing-room-only crowd Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.

The victory earned a fifth consecutive district title for the Red Devils (16-10), who went through a tumultuous journey on the way to the postseason.

