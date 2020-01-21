The Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball team is ready to defend its All ‘A’ Classic title.
The Lady Aces, who won last year’s small-school state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena, will return to Richmond on Wednesday afternoon to take on 10th Region representative Bishop Brossart in the opening round. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.
Though Catholic (13-7) enters on a two-game losing skid — after falling 62-37 to Sacred Heart on Jan. 12 and 72-59 to Apollo last Friday — head coach Michael Robertson expects that his squad’s struggles are in the past.
“I think we got refocused after the Apollo game,” he said Tuesday. “Apollo played unbelievable. Then, of course, playing Sacred Heart — I think they could probably beat some college teams. We don’t play a cupcake schedule, that doesn’t do us any good. Sometimes it hurts us because we get beat up and lose confidence, so hopefully we can gain some confidence and be ready to play.”
However, Robertson admits, it won’t be an easy task against Bishop Brossart, which enters at 18-1 with wins in its last eight outings.
Marie Kiefer, a 6-foot sophomore, paces the Lady ‘Stangs with 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. As a team, Bishop Brossart scores 54.2 points per contest on 41.9% shooting from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range.
The Lady ‘Stangs also get production from sophomore guard Lauren Macht (6.9 ppg), junior forward Rosie Jump (5.7 ppg), junior guard Jordan Rowe (4.4 ppg) and sophomore guard Madison Parker (4.3 ppg).
“I think we got a really difficult draw,” Robertson said. “They’ve got a really good post player inside, and all their guards are really gritty. They know their roles, they do their job, and they do a good job of it.
“They’ve won some really close games. They remind me a lot of Notre Dame, which we played at Bullitt East (a 49-38 loss). They’re a team that makes you earn everything on the offensive end. We’ll have to be really efficient on offense to be successful.”
The Lady Aces, who score 54 points per contest on 41.2% shooting from the floor and a 30.2% mark from deep, are led by 6-foot wing Hannah McKay’s 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Other top contributors include senior guard Spencer Harvey (9.3 ppg), senior guard Isabella Henning (7.2 ppg), junior guard Catherine Head (4.6 ppg), junior forward Ally Maggard (4.3 ppg) and senior guard Caroline Reid (4.3 ppg, 2.5 apg), among others.
“I think we’re ready,” Robertson said. “It’s just a matter of getting up here and tying our shoes, putting our uniforms on and getting after it. We’ve got to be ready to compete and do the little things — box out, rebound, play defense. If we do that, I think we’ll be fine.”
