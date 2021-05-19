The Owensboro Catholic High School tennis team swept girls’ singles and doubles titles, and Owensboro’s Dylan Mather and Daviess County’s Graham Sandefur and Camden Clark captured championships of their own Tuesday at the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
The Lady Aces’ Sarah Kate Young-Emmy Moore, entering as the No. 1 seed, faced a familiar opponent in teammates Olivia Hayden-Aisha Merchant, the tournament’s second-seeded duo. After some early jitters, Young-Moore pulled out a 6-2, 6-2 win.
“I was a little nervous, but I knew if we came out there and played how we could play, we’d be good,” Moore said afterward. “They played good. It’s hard playing your teammates, no matter what. It’s definitely the hardest opponent we could face.
“I’m very excited. It’s senior year, and you can’t go wrong going out with a regional championship.”
Young agreed.
“I’m just proud that we held it together and were able to play our teammates and not combust or get nervous,” she said. “It was exciting, and I’m excited for state now. That’s what we’ve got our eyes on.”
It wasn’t easy getting there, though.
“I think the pressure came with this match,” Young said of the final. “We knew they were going to be our biggest competition and being our teammates and being younger than us — it was a lot of pressure. At the beginning, we were a little shaky.”
Meanwhile, top-seeded Ella Cason won the girls’ singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 2 seed Charly Hayden from Daviess County.
“I’m just so happy that I got to have this opportunity to play,” said Cason, an eighth-grader. “I felt great and I was super prepared — I wanted to be on my game, and I was. It worked out perfectly for me.”
With Cason’s victory, Catholic secured the overall team regional title, with Apollo finishing as runner-up.
On the boys’ side, Mather outlasted Grayson County’s Owen Brown for a 6-0, 6-2 victory — achieving a long-awaited goal in the process.
“This is my eighth year,” Mather said. “I’ve been playing high school tennis since the fourth grade. It was eight times I’ve seen somebody else win that wasn’t me. Now, it’s finally me.”
With his win, Mather became the first OHS singles player to capture a region championship since 2002. Even knowing what was at stake, Mather said, he didn’t feel nervous in the championship round.
“I’ve been around here for a while,” he said. “I grew up around this. As you grow up, you get more mature, and I’ve been maturing around tennis my whole life — just hitting with a buddy out there is what I feel like.”
Daviess County’s Sandefur-Clark, entering the final round as the second seed, overcame an early deficit before rallying to defeat top-seeded Peyton Johnston-Clay Dupin from Meade County. With the 7-5, 7-5 win, DC also won the overall team regional title for the first time since 2006.
“It’s amazing,” Sandefur said. “I started playing my sophomore year. I hadn’t played my whole childhood, and I worked so hard last year for that junior season, and COVID canceled it. It hurt. This means so much, so much.
“It was a great match. We were down 2-5 in the first, it looked rough. (Coach) Jack (Etchison) came over and told us some stuff, and we were good to go from there. We rolled.”
Heading into the final match, the Panthers were aware that the team title was on the line against eventual runner-up Meade County, too.
“I’m over the moon,” Clark said. “I can’t believe we did it. Our coach was saying this is the first time in 15 years that our school finally won region, and I can’t be more excited about it.”
In early semifinal matches continued from Monday’s rainout, Sandefur-Clark advanced with a victory against Muhlenberg County’s James Soderling-Heath Embry, while Dupin-Johnston moved on with a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-4) win over Catholic’s Brett Conder-Tucker Ray.
In girls’ doubles, Moore-Young defeated Apollo’s Caitlyn Blandford-Lauren Clements 6-1, 6-0, and Hayden-Merchant defeated Muhlenberg County’s Sarah-Cate Boggess-Baker Hardison 6-2, 6-2.
In singles, Hayden defeated Apollo’s Mia Lampert 7-5, 7-6, 7-3 to earn a spot in the finals.
All finalists will move on to compete at the upcoming KHSAA State Tennis Championships early next month.
