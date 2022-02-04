With two weeks remaining in the 2021-22 boys high school basketball regular season, the postseason picture is becoming clearer each day — and it’s shaping up to be a wide-open race to the finish.
Soon, we’ll be in the midst of district tournaments throughout the area. Thereafter, the 3rd Region Tournament will decide who earns a trip to the KHSAA state tournament. Before that can happen, though, the last stretch of the regular season holds significant importance.
This is the last chance for teams atop the region standings to shore up any deficiencies, and it’s an opportunity for programs at the bottom to rally for a late push.
Some of the area favorites, obviously, include Owensboro (16-5), Ohio County (14-6), Muhlenberg County (12-7), McLean County (13-8) and Butler County (13-7), which have all separated themselves from the pack. Each squad has captured important wins throughout the course of the season, and they’re all capable of making a run in the 3rd Region Tournament.
Owensboro is led by the tandem of Amari Wales and Kenyata Carbon, who each score better than 19 points per game for coach Rod Drake’s Red Devils. The two, who also lead the team in rebounding, are surrounded by a deep group of talented teammates, which allows OHS to speed up opponents with its pressure defense and high-octane offense.
OHS has won six of its last seven games, with the lone loss coming in a 68-55 home defeat to Muhlenberg County. The Red Devils are 8-1 against region foes so far this season.
Muhlenberg County, meanwhile, is working to capture its second region title in a row — not far-fetched, considering the Mustangs are a perfect 8-0 against 3rd Region opponents this year.
Muhlenberg County has picked up steam in recent weeks with a seven-game winning streak, as well. Cole Vincent and Trey Lovell each score 11.7 points per outing to lead Muhlenberg County, alongside a stingy defense that keeps opponents from getting into rhythm.
However, the Mustangs’ 10th District rivals — Ohio County and McLean County — are also in a quality position for the postseason. The unfortunate thing is only two of the three teams can advance to the region tournament.
The Eagles have dropped their last two outings, including a 57-55 loss to Whitesville Trinity, but Ohio County remains a strong contender behind the efforts of Elijah Decker (13.5 ppg), Parker Culbertson (12.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and Josh Manning (10.1 ppg). The Eagles are 6-4 against region opponents this year.
The Cougars are another team on the rise and poised to make some noise. McLean County is paced by Jaxon Floyd (14.5 ppg) and Brady Dame (13.5 ppg), but the Cougars excel defensively — featuring the ninth-best scoring defense in the state. MCHS is 6-5 in 3rd Region play but has the makings to string together some postseason success.
Add Butler County to the mix, and things get even tougher. The Bears, 5-4 against region opposition, are experiencing a resurgence year and feature three players scoring in double figures: Brody Hunt (14.9 ppg), Jagger Henderson (12.6 ppg) and Lawson Rice (12.4 ppg).
It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see any of these teams emerge as the 3rd Region champion, but that certainly doesn’t limit it to only the frontrunners. The way this campaign has played out, just about anyone can win on any given night. Nine of the region’s 15 teams sport records that are .500 or better, which only proves the parity that exists in the area.
And even for teams that haven’t fared quite as well this season, the next few weeks represent hope and possibility. After all, two weeks still remain before district tournaments begin, and when it’s truly a win-or-go-home situation, quirky things are known to happen.
No doubt, it will be a vital stretch ahead for everyone.
The race for region supremacy remains wide open, but one thing’s for sure: The postseason should be nothing less than thrilling.
